With AOC Gathering 350,000 Concurrent Viewers today, she has managed to get herself into the twitch record books. While that might not be the highest, The SportsRush looks into the rest of the Twitch view Records.

Twitch is a game streaming platform owned by Amazon is by far the most popular streaming platform in the world currently. Formerly known as Justin.tv launched in June of 2011, the website mainly focuses on Game live streaming which also includes broadcasts of eSports competitions and also widens its niche to creative work as well.

During its time, Twitch has run the industry on its own and no competition has yet to dominate the brand.

It is very unlikely any other brand or website can compete at Twitch’s level in the future.

Twitch viewership has skyrocketed to new heights in 2020 and here are some of the records of different genres….

All-Time Concurrent Twitch Viewership Record

PlayStation 5 Reveal – 6.1 million – 11th June’20

Fortnite The Device Event – 4.7 million – 15th June’20

Valorant Closed Beta – 4.5 million – 19th April’20

Longest Twitch Live-Stream Sitting

Reecesy – 200 hours, 30 mins – 3-11 May’20

CallMeCypher – 200 hours, 18 minutes – 21-29 April’20

LosPollosTV – 161 hours – 29 March – 5th April’20

Games with highest number of peak channels

Fortnite – 117,582 Peak Channels – 15th June’20

World of Warcraft – 19,080 Peak Channels – 26th August’19

Apex Legends – 19,919 Peak Channels – 12th February’19

Valorant – 16,304 Peak Channels – 6th May’20

Modern Warfare – 14,831 Peak Channels – 30th May’20

Channel’s with most views

Riot Games – 1,226M – League of Legends

Fextralife – 880M – Variety Streamer

ShadbaseMurderTV – 719M – Creative/Art

ESL_CSGO – 490M – CS:GO Esports

Ninja – 479M – Fortnite

Total Twitch Followers Record(as of June’20)

Ninja – 14,714,093 – Fortnite

Tfue – 8,603,621 – Fortnite

Shroud – 7,069,584 – FPS Games Streamer

Myth – 6,609,359 – Fortnite

summit1g – 5,360,108 – Variety Streamer

Solo Streamer All time Viewer Concurrent record

Ninja – 616,693 – Fortnite (Stream with Drake and Travis Scott)

TheGrefg – 538,444 – Fortnite

Shroud – 516,289 – Valorant

xTears88 – 512,246 – League of Legends

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – 439,000 – Among Us

LOLiTO FDEZ – 418,204 – League of Legends

ass_dave – 397,674 – League of Legends

Events Recorded most concurrent viewers

ELEAGUE Boston Major 2018 Finals – ELeague TV – 1,088,063 – 28th January’18

The Celebrity Pro-Am tournament – Fortnite – 700,529 – 13th June’18

PGL Major Kraków 2017 Finals – PGL – 649,414 – 23rd July’17

LoL Worlds 2019 Finals – Riot Games – 637,369 – 10th November’19

IEM Katowice Major 2019 Finals – ESL_CSGO – 562,080 – 3rd March’19

Solo game highest concurrent viewers