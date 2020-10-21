Mookie Betts is very good at baseball. He’s also very good at winning free tacos for everyone.

The Dodgers right fielder stole second base in the bottom of the fifth inning which paid off the annual Taco Bell “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” deal that they run in the World Series.

This is incredibly the second time in Betts’ career that he’s won all of us free tacos, as his stolen base in the 2018 World Series – against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers – got everyone some free tacos, too. That’s some free taco history right there, folks!

Here’s his stolen base from tonight’s Game 1 against the Rays in Texas:

Twitter loved him for it: