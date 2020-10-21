Getty Images



Going into Tuesday’s Game 1 of the World Series between the Rays and Dodgers (TB-LAD GameTracker), America watched with bated breath in large measure because of an enduring love of the sport. They also watched because of the opportunity for tacos — wholesome, restorative, and free.

While this is decidedly not the era of the stolen base, Dodgers haste-monger Mookie Betts was once again there for those with nowhere left to turn:

Betts stole second base in the fifth inning, and that ensured that all across this fair land there will be a taco in every pot. Of note is that Betts shortly thereafter also stole third, and Corey Seager pilfered second on a double steal. That marked the first time that a team has stolen three bases in a World Series inning since 1912.

In keeping with the trend of things, Betts authored another bit of heady base-running to score from third on a grounder to first:

Betts, who took a slower trip around the bases later in the game with a sixth-inning homer, also earned America free tacos in 2018 as a member of the Red Sox and did so at the expense of the Dodgers. So blessed art Mookie Betts, the Exchequer of Double Baseball Tacos.