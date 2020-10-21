Champions League Matchday 1 rolls on into Wednesday as contenders Manchester City welcome FC Porto to the Etihad. The two clubs look like the favorites to advance from the group, which also includes Marseille and Olympiacos. City are the heavy favorites but are coming off of an unconvincing attacking display last weekend in a narrow victory.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Etihad Stadium — Manchester, United Kingdom

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Man City -420; Draw +525; Porto +1100 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Man City: Taking on Arsenal on Saturday, City weren’t all that sharp. They created some chances but really missed Kevin de Bruyne, and they are expected to be without him here as he recovers from a muscle injury that he picked up on international duty. That will increase the role of a player like Bernardo Silva, who has the creative potential to make all the difference in this one. Keep an eye on how creative City are towards the top of the box, because with De Bruyne missing, Porto’s defense will likely sit a bit further back and not worry about long-range shots.

Porto: A sneaky team that makes some sneaky moves, keep an eye on Felipe Anderson. The former West Ham man was a rising star when he went to the Premier League after a great run at Lazio, but injuries really derailed his time in London. Now on loan at Porto, he is quick, creative and can be a game-changer when things are going well. Don’t be surprised to see him make a big impact in this one.

Prediction

The attack from City is sharp from the beginning and Pep Guardiola’s side runs away with all three points. Pick: Man City 3, Porto 1