MAL Vs BBL Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Last placed Brescia fast going off the boil with time running out and running out fast for the side

Right from game one, Brescia have never been establish themselves in the Eurocup this season. The side has been struggling for form to sit right in the trenches of Group B with just the measly one win from three outings.

And that win was hardly convincing either with the team needing all of overtime to squirm its way to its only two points. The club was subsequently blown apart by Mornar in a 95-76 schooling, a result which perfectly emphasised everything which has gone wrong for the Italians.

Where Brescia are resigned to spending their time in the league in bottom spot, Malaga on the other hand are pushing hard for a spot in top place. The 91-87 win the last time around brought the club level on points with first place with only points scored on the court separating them from languishing themselves into top spot.

Probable Winner

Out looking to keep their dream of slotting into the pinnacles of Group B alive, Malaga are going to be ruthless. And they’ll be rewarded for their ice cold brand of clinical basketball as well with the club needing little to put aside a torrid Brescia outfit.

Probable Playing 5

Team News

Both Fernandez and Dragan are going to be out of action for the day’s affair due to their prevalent injuries.

Malaga

Abromaitis, Nzosa, Diaz, Alonso, Mekel

Brescia

Sacchetti, Burns, Cline, Crawford, Ristic

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Malaga Vs Brescia Group B

Date And Time: 22nd October, Thursday: 12:15am

Venue: Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena, Malaga

Best Shooter

Malaga

Brescia

Best Defender

Malaga

Brescia

Bygone Encounter

Malaga Vs Buducnost: 91-87

Mornar Vs Brescia: 95-76

MAL Vs BBL Fantasy Team Picks

Point Guard

Our set of picks begin with the selection of Alberto Diaz for the day’s affair. The Malaga point guard has been absolutely terrific for his side this term, a name who has taken centrestage in all the facets of the game with him controlling play the last time around with his 11 assists.

At a meagre 7.5 credits, Giordano Bortolani makes too good for a player to do away with. The Italian side’s point guard can only work his way past tight spaces but layup the ball for his counterparts as well with his pristine alleyoops.

Shooting Guard

Both are picks are going to be from the Spanish club in this docket of our side. These two stalwarts have tear Brescia apart, players who will absolutely be elevated by the paper thin identity of the defence they are up against.

We begin with the selection of shooting guard Axel Bouteille who clobbered the opposition the last time around to end up with 17 points in his kitty. Dario Brizuela worked in tandem with him, sprucing the side’s attacking gameplan with his 12 points.

Small Forward

His team’s top scorer in the bygone showdown, Francis Alonso exploded for 21 points. The showing alluded towards his radiant quality as a player, showing why he’s such a name to defend against given his ability to pop up with points from anywhere.

Power Forward

Deon Thompson has emerged as a steady source of points for his side this season. His high conversion rate when shooting field points has served the side fruitfully with him coming up with yet another neat 10 points the last time around.

Brescia finally find representation once again with us indulging in the pick of Brian Sacchetti who trop scored for the team in their previous matchup.

Centre

In a team which has otherwise failed to spurn attacks, Dusan Ristic has been plucky, making the most of his rebounds and steals to keep halting the opposition from lining up the baskets.

Star Player

His ability to coax his way a double-double sees Alberto be our star player while Brizuela is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Diaz, Bortolani, Brizuela, Bouteille, Alonso, Thompson, Sacchetti, Ristic

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

