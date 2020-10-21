MAD Lions have announced the signing of refrezh and HooXi from x6tence, the Spanish Org has confirmed.

The org has now completed their roster with signing of the Danish duo which was left with 2 void spots in the team.

When innocent was benched at the end of September and AcilioN moved to Copenhagen Flames.

The Danish duo played together under the  x6tence banner for 3 months, they were signed as whole roster from Copenhagen Flames in June.

The duo’s addition will make a the squad more competitive after many dismal showings at various tournaments.

MAD Lions will now lead a difficult few months coming in the end of 2020 and will now first play at the Elisa Invitational 2 Qualifier for the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown.

The new squad have many tournaments coming up, including 2 tournaments at the same time.

Flashpoint 2 from Nov 9- Dec 6 and IEM Beijing EU from Nov6-22,

If they qualify for BLAST it will begin Nov 23-29.

MAD Lions will try to reignite the fire they had before Bubzkji benching 4 months ago.

MAD Lions Roster:

Frederik “⁠acoR⁠” Gyldstrand
Rasmus “⁠sjuush⁠” Beck
Fredrik “⁠roeJ⁠” Jørgensen
Ismail “⁠refrezh⁠” Ali
Rasmus “⁠HooXi⁠” Nielsen

Luis “⁠peacemaker⁠” Tadeu (coach)

Paweł “⁠innocent⁠” Mocek (benched)

