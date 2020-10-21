MAD Lions have announced the signing of refrezh and HooXi from x6tence, the Spanish Org has confirmed.

The org has now completed their roster with signing of the Danish duo which was left with 2 void spots in the team.

When innocent was benched at the end of September and AcilioN moved to Copenhagen Flames.

The Danish duo played together under the x6tence banner for 3 months, they were signed as whole roster from Copenhagen Flames in June.

Excited and stoked to be a part of @MADLions_CSEN and continue the journey with my boy @HooXiCSGO. I’m really looking forward to grow more as a player and achieve new heights! #goMAD — Ismail Ali (@refrezhCS) October 20, 2020

The duo’s addition will make a the squad more competitive after many dismal showings at various tournaments.

MAD Lions will now lead a difficult few months coming in the end of 2020 and will now first play at the Elisa Invitational 2 Qualifier for the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown.

The new squad have many tournaments coming up, including 2 tournaments at the same time.

I’m really happy to get this opportunity and I’m looking forward to new and bigger challenges! It’s going to be a pleasure playing along side these guys and joining this team with @refrezhCS #goMAD https://t.co/pMqqA9IZnq — Rasmus🐢Pallisgaard (@HooXiCSGO) October 20, 2020

Flashpoint 2 from Nov 9- Dec 6 and IEM Beijing EU from Nov6-22,

If they qualify for BLAST it will begin Nov 23-29.

MAD Lions will try to reignite the fire they had before Bubzkji benching 4 months ago.

MAD Lions Roster:

Frederik “⁠acoR⁠” Gyldstrand

Rasmus “⁠sjuush⁠” Beck

Fredrik “⁠roeJ⁠” Jørgensen

Ismail “⁠refrezh⁠” Ali

Rasmus “⁠HooXi⁠” Nielsen

Luis “⁠peacemaker⁠” Tadeu (coach)

Paweł “⁠innocent⁠” Mocek (benched)