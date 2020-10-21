Which baseball team does LeBron James root for?

Is it the Cleveland Indians, who he’s rooted on in person as an Akron native?

Is it the New York Yankees, who he’s talked about supporting growing up?

Or is it the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are in the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays and who happen to play in the same city as James’ Lakers?

Maybe it’s all three! Because James spent Tuesday night tweeting a bunch of support for the Dodgers, which is very fun. Hey, he’s allowed to root on whoever he wants. I might think it was weird if he was rooting for the Dodgers over the Indians, but this is totally fine:

Hahaha!! Leg tap celebrations for him. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 21, 2020

OMG 😱! What a catch & double play! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 21, 2020

1 down! @ClaytonKersh22 was himself(which is AMAZING), @mookiebetts did it all, @Cody_Bellinger went yard again and the whole team was simply damn good! @Dodgers. #OnToTheNextOne — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 21, 2020

The Dodgers approved:

1-0 since you’ve been live tweeting with us. pic.twitter.com/YR2iWdeL7h — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 21, 2020

Others called him out:

Cleveland or Nowhere???? Just remember the outcome of this series pic.twitter.com/VVKueeBTqo — Ben J (@BenKJ14) October 21, 2020

Yankees.

Dodgers.

Indians.

Cubs. Move over Drake. LeBron is the ultimate baseball bandwagoner. 😅 pic.twitter.com/9t2URLVPqU — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 21, 2020

Yankees/Indians/Dodgers fan Lebron James is tuned in to the World Series https://t.co/cDXtp6JsFx — Make Miami Football Great Again (@Team__305) October 21, 2020