KKR vs RCB memes 2020: Twitterati couldn’t control its laughter as KKR registered a shambolic batting performance vs RCB.

During the 39th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan’s decision to win the toss and chose to bat didn’t go down well after his team was

It all started with Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj becoming the first-ever bowler in the IPL to bowl a couple of maiden overs in a match.

Having dismissed the likes of Rahul Tripathi (1), Nitish Rana (0) and Shubman Gill (1) in his first two overs, Siraj made early inroads to the extent that the opposition couldn’t recover.

With Kolkata also losing Tom Banton (10) to Navdeep Saini inside the powerplay, the onus was on Morgan and wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik to stitch a significant rescue act.

Despite the senior duo getting their eye in, they never really got going as far as the run rate was concerned. Karthik (4) once again getting out to Yuzvendra Chahal meant that his team lost half its batsmen even before the halfway mark.

Before getting out in the 16th over, Morgan top-scored for KKR with his 30 (34) but the same meant nothing with respect to his team scoring a competitive total.

While Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for Royal Challengers with bowling figures of 4-2-8-3, Chahal was second-best with his figures of 4-0-15-2 including wickets of Karthik and Pat Cummins (4).

KKR vs RCB memes 2020

McCullum drawing rangoli with dots played by KKR batsmen today. pic.twitter.com/fAPMSurXCF — 🎮ᴉuɐɥԀ (@nsptsaiphanitej) October 21, 2020

Mohammad Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal tonight against KKR. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/iaPmmC2rzr — Riya (@reaadubey) October 21, 2020

KKR bowl out RCB on 49 in 2017 Kohli in 2020: pic.twitter.com/hZbee3ePX9 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 21, 2020

