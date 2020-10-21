KIN-XI vs TN-XI Fantasy Prediction: Kings XI vs Titans XI – 22 October 2020 (Anantapur)

Kings XI will take Titans XI on in the League Match of The Andhra T20 League which will be played at the Anantapur Sports Complex in Anantapur. The T20 league in Andhra will mark the 2nd T20 league to happen in India after the COVID-19 break.

This is the first game of the tournament and both teams have some really good domestic players in their ranks. It will be a good match to watch out but the rain will be a threat in this game.

Pitch Report – The pitches are expected to be batting friendly but due to overcast conditions, fast bowlers may have an advantage.

Match Details :

Time:- 9.30 AM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kings XI – M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, MA Praneeth, Jyothi Sai Krishna, V Sanjay Naidu, Jagadis Rami Reddy, S Ashish, A Pranay Kumar, Pinninti Tapaswi, Chengalpet Rajan Ganeshwar, M Ravi Kiran.

Titans XI – S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, KV Kashyap Prakash, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Mohammad Khan, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, T Vijay, M Bhargav.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of List-A games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

C Kranthi Kumar, J Rami Reddy, G Reddy, A Pranay Kumar, and A Prasanth.

KIN-XI vs TN-XI Team Wicket-Keeper

M Lekhaz Reddy (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Reddy is a good batsman and has scored 650 runs in 26 games. He has also picked 13 wickets in his bowling.

KIN-XI vs TN-XI Team Batsmen

M Dheeraj Kumar (Price 9.5) and C Rajan Gnaneshwar (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Kings XI. Dheeraj has scored 1091 runs in 37 games with 5 wickets in bowling whereas Rajan has scored 2365 runs in 43 games. Both of them are really experienced players.

C Kranthi Kumar (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from Titans XI. Kranthi has been a part of Andhra’s Ranji side and has scored 100 runs in 5 T20 games. He is a really good player of this format.

KIN-XI vs TN-XI Team All-Rounders

J Rami Reddy (Price 9) and V Sanjay Naidu (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Titans XI. Reddy is the best all-rounder of the side and has scored 1127 runs in 54 games with 49 wickets in his bowling whereas Naidu has scored 1311 runs in 46 games with 41 wickets in his bowling. Both of them are really good players.

G Reddy (Price 9.5) and A Prasanth (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Titans XI. Reddy has scored 1228 runs in 44 games with 32 wickets in his bowling whereas Prasanth has picked 69 wickets in just 31 games and has scored 418 runs as well. Both of them are brilliant players.

KIN-XI vs TN-XI Team Bowlers

A Pranay Kumar (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Kings XI. Pranay has picked 58 wickets in 25 games is the best wicket-taker of the team by a fine margin.

C Stephen (Price 8.5) and M Bhargav (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Titans XI. Stephen has picked 39 wickets in 25 games whereas Bhargav has picked 33 wickets in 21 games. Both of them are wicket-takers and can play a big part.

Match Prediction: Kings XI will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

J Rami Reddy and G Reddy

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + A Pranay Kumar and C Kranthi Kumar

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.