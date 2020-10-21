Mohammed Siraj dismissing three KKR batsmen: The fast bowler from Royal Challengers Bangalore made early inroads into the KKR lineup.

During the 39th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj started the match on a ground-breaking note by dismissing three opposition batsmen in his first two overs.

Playing his fourth IPL 2020 match, Siraj justified captain Virat Kohli’s decision of giving him the new ball for the first time this season as he made early inroads into Knight Riders’ batting lineup.

On the third delivery that he bowled, Siraj induced an edge off KKR opening batsman Rahul Tripathi’s bat to be caught by wicket-keeper AB de Villiers (1).

Nitish Rana, who walked in at No. 4, was beaten comprehensively by an in-swinger as the southpaw departed on the first ball that he faced.

With Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan’s decision of winning the toss and batting first ending up in tatters, opening batsman Shubman Gill (1) was dismissed by Navdeep Saini in the third over.

Bowling his second over on the trot, Siraj sent back Tom Banton (10) in a similar manner like Tripathi in his first over. With his first two overs being maidens, Siraj became the first-ever bowler in the IPL to bowl two maiden overs in a match.

Twitter reactions on RCB’s Mohammed Siraj dismissing three KKR batsmen

Take a bow, Mohammed Siraj! 2️⃣ Maiden Wickets! You’ve just made history!🔥🔥 One of the best ever spells in Dream11 IPL history!#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #KKRvRCB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 21, 2020

Three wickets gone in less than three overs. Wassup #KKR? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 21, 2020

What a spell from Mohd Siraj. He is a quality red ball bowler and he has bowled like that here. 3-0 in 2 overs! So different from bowling at the death at that cruel Chinnaswamy Stadium. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 21, 2020

Siraj ka Raj 🙇‍♂️ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 21, 2020

