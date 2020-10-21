“I scared myself, let’s say that” – Renault F1’s Daniel Ricciardo not very keen to race at Nurburgring again after a scary recent experience.

Daniel Ricciardo has spoken about his recent experience driving at Nurburgring, also known as “German Hell”. He drove there in a Renault Megane RS as part of an event in the Eifel Grand Prix. As evident by his words, he is not keen to race there again, in any form.

“I scared myself, let’s say that.”

“We did it with the team with Renault on Thursday evening, and it was pretty greasy. I don’t know the track – I don’t play it on gaming or anything, so I don’t know it off the top of my head. But I scared myself in the first 500 metres, and that set the tone for the next 22 kilometres or whatever – I was timid, let’s say that.

“But it’s beautiful, it’s fun. Would I race there for 24 hours with 180 cars on track? I’m good, thanks. Call me old, but I’m fine where I am!”

Daniel Ricciardo drove at Nurburgring in 2008 too

He also spoke about his earlier experience of driving there, this time in a Fiat Punto. He went off the trackback then in 2008 too. No wonder he is not keen to drive after multiple incidents in separate decades. He expressed relief that he stayed off the barriers then and did not hurt himself.

“I drove it in 2008, in my own car at the time, which was a Fiat Punto. And believe it or not, I still went off the track in the Fiat.There was one part of the track, I remember it was a little bit of a blind left uphill – the corner really tightened, and I wasn’t prepared.

“I understeered off and went over the kerb and cut across the grass. Fortunately, I stayed out of the barriers.”

