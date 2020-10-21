Just days before their match-up, Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov made an appearance in the obligatory pre-fight press conference.

In the pre-fight presser of UFC 254, the Interim Lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje showcased a confident figure in front of his biggest opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two will lock horns on Saturday, in a match that is touted as one of the most anticipated fights of the recent past.

The scale of this fight is so big that Dana White suggests that UFC 254 may rake in most PPV buys in UFC history. Therefore, a full breakdown of the this colossal bout was necessary and hence on Wednesday, October 21st, both the protagonists alongside the UFC president White, addressed the media at the Fight Island.

Also read: Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier Engage In a Short Quarrel Over The Lightweight Interim Championship

“I am Going To Kick His Legs”

While, Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to bring his unmatched grappling skill-set in the fight, the strategy on Justin Gaethje’s part is also clear. In the conference, Gaethje acknowledged Nurmagomedov’s wrestling expertise, and conveyed that he will bring his A-Game in order to evade the grappling prowess of the Lightweight champion.

“I’ve watched his fights throughout his career, because I am a huge fan of MMA. But, I didn’t go back when I got him as an opponent, to analyze him. I’ve always focused on being my best self. He hasn’t wrestled or fought somebody that has wrestled or grappled as long as he has–That is me, I have.

“I will not allow him to put me on the fence, If I do then I am screwed. So, my game plan is to, if he wants to grapple let’s grapple in the middle. At all times, I’ve said it a thousand times I cause damage, I have dense bones, and I am going to kick his legs, that’s where it’s going to start and then they were gonna move on from there.”

Justin Gaethje Does Not Want Crowd Support

In the same same session, The Highlight also stated that he would have fancied the attendance of the spectators at the event, and would have had no problem in seeing them supporting the fighter at the other end. He said, a hostile crowd might have given him an adrenaline rush.

“I wanted to come to Russia and fight Khabib, that’s the chaos. They don’t wish, they don’t necessarily want you to die or anything, but that hostility, that’s what I thrive in. And I can’t wait for there to be people back up. There was a hundred thousand people and they wanted me to die, that would be fantastic, it would be such a great feeling.”

In lines with that, it is a widespread realization that the situation hasn’t alleviated yet and thus, on October 24, the gates of the flash forum will not be open for the general public, however, a resounding noise will emanate after fighters throw punches and kicks at each other and will reach the eardrums, as the Octagon is set to become the echo point.

Click Here For More UFC News