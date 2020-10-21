The popular game Among Us is on the lips of just about everyone right now. But, how did the game get so insanely famous? And why do streamers play it?

From your average “pro gamer” to a casual Candy Crush player, almost the whole world is playing Among Us today. In fact, the game is so famous that it may even prove to be instrumental in determining the fate of America’s upcoming elections! Just about every famous Twitch streamer seems to be streaming it. And few games have broken records on the Internet with a rapidity that Among Us has.

But why is the game such a phenomenon?

Now, if you would have asked us the question about a month or so ago, we’d have given you that boring old answer. “Among Us is popular because xQc streamed it” and “Among Us is popular because players scream on stream”…bleh! But as time has gone on and the game has aged, the reality proved to be a lot less shallow.

Among Us Popularity : The two Rules of Thumb!

Any game is loved and enjoyed for 2 reasons – it’s simplicity and its re-playability value. A game which contains both of these features is sure to be a huge hit. Look at all the iconic games from the past.

Whether it is Minecraft, Mario or Pac-Man, all games that are insanely popular have to do with how easy they are to pick up on and how long you can play it for. Of course, there are other factors like marketability as well (and this is where xQc and other Twitch streamers come in). But, these 2 are the basic features every game needs.

Among Us ticks both of these boxes expertly. It’s so easy to play, in fact, that you can transition from a newbie to a decent player within the course of a single sitting. About 10 games into Among Us, you’ll have a good idea of what’s going on & what you’ve to do.

After that, once you start “getting” the game, the intrigue and fun on offer is contagious! Each Imposter win is a barrel of dopamine. And every Crewmate win makes you feel more like Sherlock Holmes. So, the re-playability value is amazing!

The perfect cup of tea! Full of suspense!

These two reasons in and of themselves are enough to render a game popular. Add to that a third feature, “psychological depth” and what you get is the hit that is Among Us. Suspense, thrill & psychology are three things humans crave for. It’s why we watch Horror movies and read Detective fiction! Psychological exploitation is our second nature! That “seen” message on your girlfriend’s inbox which is bugging you from yesterday? That’s psychological torture! We do it every day!

So, with jam-packed thrill, suspense and psychology, Among Us give us that which we crave for! Ask yourself for once, why do you watch Disguised Toast or Corpse stream the game? Is it because you want to see them shout? Not exactly. That is of course a major part of it. But vocal drama is available in other games too!

The main reason we watch them instead is for those psychotic outplays and marinations that no Crewmate sees coming! Or those amazing deductive catches that send Imposters out of the vents early! It’s that kind of drama which attracts us day in and day out to the game like a magnet! It’s like watching a suspense thriller on Twitch every day!

The flexibility: Low floor, high ceiling.

Lastly, the adaptability of the game is also a major factor. The game has a very low floor (easy to learn) as we stated, but also a very high ceiling. Any of you who’ve watched Toast or Corpse play will know how much thought and observation actually goes into a game. It can be very taxing.

So, this flexibility of Among Us to satisfy a competitive psycho (xQc ahem… ahem…), as well as a casual bloke (public lobbies… ahem ahem…), is yet another major perk…

And together, all of these factors have come together to make this Among Us phenomenon.

