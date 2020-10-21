GLL Vs JD Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Bottom of the league clash offers either side to muster together its first win of the season.

Disparaged by their raucous supporters, Guangzhou Loong Lions and Jiangsu Dragons only have themselves to blame for their current plight. Both the sides find themselves occupying the last spots in CBA 2019-20 after the opening couple of rounds with either side sitting on a two game losing spree.

Adjacent to each other in the league standings, today’s clash could end up being a watershed moment for the winners. Not only will it be their opening win of the new season but will also take them above their competitors of the day, set of events which are bound to make this an edge of the seat thriller.

Not only do these two sides emulate each other when it comes to form but are a pitting image of each other in the playing style as well. Either team has gone onto be hit for over 100 points in its opening set of results, leaky defences which have rightfully being packed and dispatched out of the court.

GLL Vs JD Fantasy Probable Winner

This is an extremely dicey affair for us to determine. Both these sides match each other every step of the way, a clash we envisage swinging in Guangzhou Loong Lions’ favour due to their well spread roster, one which will see points come across the court.

Probable Playing 5

Guangzhou Loong Lions

Yao, Sun, Kai, Tian, Kun

Jiangsu Dragons

Huang, Liu, Shi, Wu, Yujia

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Loong Lions Vs Dragons

Date And Time: 22nd October, Thursday: 8:30am

Best Shooter

Guangzhou Loong Lions

Jiangsu Dragons

Best Defender

Guangzhou Loong Lions

Jiangsu Dragons

Bygone Encounter

Guangzhou Vs Qingdao: 88-112

Jilin Vs Jiangsu Dragons: 110-92

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Hongfei from Jiangsu Dragons will become the first player to canter his way into our framework for the upcoming contest. The side’s point guard went on a rampage the last the time he took to the middle, making his presence felt everywhere as he dropped 18 points, 3 assists and 5 boards.

Shooting Guard

At a measly 5 credits, there was absolutely no way we were going to let go off the services of Jia Mingru. The Guangzhou Loong Lions man ended up with a neat 12 points the last time around, a performance set to see get escalated minutes today.

Small Forward

Guangzhou were far from impressive the last time around but one man who refused to let that affect his performance was Zhu Mingzhen. He not only dropped 16 points but more importantly protected the paint to pull off 8 defensive rebounds for his side.

Jiangsu Dragons on the other hand will see us indulge in a duo in this docket. With Guangzhou having been hit for over 200 points in two games, these small forwards go they can go on a rampage and pull off a game winning effort for Jiangsu.

We begin with the side’s top scorer in the foregone skirmish. Huang Rongqi ended up with a gargantuan 22 points to his name, a display which saw him put on a real show of shooting inside the paint.

Yujia Wu wasn’t quite as illustrious in attack but he did end up with a neat 6 rebounds to see him partner up with Huang.

Power Forward

The two are going to partner up with the enigmatic Zheng Qilong who ended up with a behemoth 20 points in his kitty in the same affair.

If Guangzhou are to register their first win of the season today, they’ll need Kai Guo to emulate his performance from the previous tie. He was exceptional inside both the paints, dropping 12 points and snagging 7 rebounds as he broke off a string of attack plays directed his way.

Centre

Zhun Zheng helped himself to a solid 13 points in the same affair, lining up the offhanded shots and reverse scoops with ease on the day.

Star Player

His 22 point display sees Rongqi be our star player for today while Shi is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Shi, Mingru, Rongqi, Wu, Mingzhen, Qilong, Guo, Zheng

