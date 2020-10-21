NFC East rivals clash when the New York Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. The Giants (1-5) are coming off a 20-19 victory over Washington, while the Eagles (1-4-1) rallied but fell short in a 30-28 loss to Baltimore. The Eagles’ lone win was a 25-20 victory at San Francisco on Oct. 4. They also tied Cincinnati 23-23 on Sept. 27.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Philadelphia will be without running back Miles Sanders (knee) and tight end Zach Ertz (ankle), who were injured against Baltimore. Still, Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Eagles odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 44. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Giants picks, make sure you see the latest Thursday Night Football predictions from SportsLine’s proven projection model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Giants. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Giants vs. Eagles:

Giants vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -3.5

Giants vs. Eagles over-under: 44 points

Giants vs. Eagles money line: Giants +170, Eagles -190

NYG: 12th in the league in yards allowed at 342 per game

PHI: 12th in rushing at 122.3 yards per game

Why the Eagles can cover

Quarterback Carson Wentz had three total scores in the loss to Baltimore and has a rushing touchdown in four of his past five games. In four career home starts against New York, Wentz has five touchdown passes and one interception for a strong 93.8 rating.

With running back Miles Sanders out, Boston Scott takes over as the Eagles’ main running back. Last season in the Week 17 meeting, Scott had a career game against New York, gaining a career-high 138 yards from scrimmage, including 54 rushing, with a career-best three rushing scores. He is looking for his third consecutive game against the Giants with at least 125 yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD.

Why the Giants can cover

Despite that, Philadelphia is not a lock to cover the Giants vs. Eagles spread. That’s because the Giants are looking to build momentum after earning their first win of the season last Sunday. Quarterback Daniel Jones had a big game against Washington, rushing for a career-high 74 yards. He now ranks fourth among quarterbacks with 204 rushing yards this season.

With Saquon Barkley (knee) done for the year, Devonta Freeman has taken over as the Giants’ top back. He has rushed 51 times for 164 yards and one touchdown and converted nine first downs. For his career, he has played in 81 games, carrying 1,001 times for 4,141 yards and 33 touchdowns.

How to make Giants vs. Eagles picks

In fact, it's calling for 46 total points.

So who wins Eagles vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Giants spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,800 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.