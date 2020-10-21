Ten Americans are on Champions League group stage rosters, and a record five played on Tuesday as Matchday 1 began. There were some wild results and most notably, five Americans played on the same UEFA Champions League matchday for the first time ever. The previous record, according to Paul Carr of TruMedia Sports, was four back in 2012 (Jermaine Jones, Sacha Kljestan, Oguchi Onyewu, Michael Parkhurst).

Only two of the five who participated came away with three points. Here’s how each American fared on Tuesday while looking ahead to those who could play on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea



Result: Chelsea 0, Sevilla 0

How’d he do?: Pulisic started on the right and played 91 minutes before coming off for Callum Hudson-Odoi. It wasn’t a great performance from Pulisic, and he seemed to have gotten shaken up at one point, but that was partially because Sevilla at times looked like the stronger side. The Blues weren’t overly threatening on the night, and it was a pretty quiet performance overall.

Gio Reyna, Dortmund

Result: Lazio 3, Dortmund 1

How’d he do? Reyna was on the bench to start this one, but with his team down 2-0 at the break, he came on as a sub at the beginning of the second half and quickly delivered. He picked up an assist to his buddy Erling Haaland to cut the deficit in half before his defense conceded five minutes later.

Overall, he was sharp and made the impact he was brought on to make. Surely he’ll start next week.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig

Result: RB Leipzig 2, Istanbul Basaksehir

How’d he do? He started this game on the bench but came on late in the second half with the game essentially over. He brought some fresh legs and stability to the middle of the park.

Sergino Dest, Barcelona

Result: Barcelona 5, Ferencvaros 1

How’d he do? Another 90 minutes under his belt in an easy victory for Barcelona. He looks comfortable in the side but at times got caught a bit too far forward. Ferencvaros did have a whole lot more shots (eight) than most would have thought.

Konrad de la Fuente, Barcelona



Result: Barcelona 5, Ferencvaros 1

How’s he do? He didn’t make the squad and therefor did not play.

Ethan Horvath, Club Brugge

Result: Brugge 2, Zenit 1

How’d he do? It was a strong, emotional performance for Horvath. He got the start following Simon Mignolet being diagnosed with COVID-19, and he made some strong saves against the Russian side to earn the big victory.

He was clearly emotional at the end of the match, and we found out why.

Speaking to CBS Sports after the match, Horvath told me that he let all of his emotions out after what’s been a rough year or so. He hasn’t seen his family, he was relegated to the bench in favor of Mignolet, he thought he would leave the club this summer, and he’s stuck it out, earning a well-deserved result.

“It’s been a very, very long and hard 13-14 months and just with all the hard work that I put it, it was just an emotional release” Horvath said. “I haven’t seen my parents in almost a year, and yeah, it was happy emotions.”

Weston McKennie, Juventus

Result: Juventus 2, Dynamo Kiev 0

How’s he do? McKennie was not on the roster and did not travel to Ukraine after contracting the coronavirus last week.

Zack Steffen, Manchester City

Next match: Wednesday vs. Porto at 3 p.m. ET

Outlook: Steffen is set to be Ederson’s backup goalkeeper for the Porto match. Steffen has been used in domestic cup play so far this season.

Chris Richards, Bayern Munich

Next match: Wednesday vs. Atletico Madrid at 3 p.m. ET

Outlook: Richards missed Bayern’s last two games due to a calf injury, but he returned to training on Monday ahead of the game against Atleti. It is still unclear whether he will be 100 percent fit to be in the squad for the showdown.

Alex Mendez, Ajax

Next match: Wednesday vs. Ajax at 3 p.m. ET

Outlook: Mendez made Ajax’s UCL squad but he has never played for the team in an official match. It seems rather unlikely that he would play here either, especially considering he started on Monday for Jong Ajax.