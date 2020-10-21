Its barely a month to go for the release of one of the most awaited games of the year. Cyberpunk 2077 releases on November 19th and we might see Dr. Disrespect in the game.

Doc is one of the biggest names in streaming right now. His live stream numbers on YouTube are simply off the charts. It makes perfect sense for CD Projekt Red for looking to collaborate with Doc.

Though we do not yet know what it is going to be about. With yesterday’s tweet Doc has all but confirmed the collab is happening. Lets take a look at how we think it might shape up –

A Dr. Disrespect skin in Cyberpunk 2077? –

Doc recently collaborated with the upcoming game of Rogue Company. Accordingly, the game has an exclusive skin for the most ruthless competitor in gaming. Fans could witness a similar collaboration between Doc and Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 grabbed a lot of attention with the announcement that Keanu Reeves will be a part of the game. He will be playing a character in the game. Including Doc will be a coup of sorts for the game.

The Dr. Disrespect car to be in the game? –

Earlier this year when the trailer of Cyberpunk 2077 was released, fans were speculating. Some even wen on to say Doc’s new ride could be in the game. Doc and CD Projekt Red were also talking back and forth on twitter which only added further to the rumor mill.

Some Clarification on yesterday’s stream –

Doc clarified in the second half of the stream he clarified that he has nothing to do with Cyberpunk itself. He put it honestly that he wasn’t going to be in the game or have a skin. Although we can see a special stream when the game gets released. In typical Doc fashion fans could be treated to some Cyberpunk 2077 game play and story.

So it looks like Doc wont be in the game as a character or skin. This might be disappointing to a lot of fans but his yesterday’s tweet might offer something else related to Cyberpunk 2077 and we can’t wait to see what it might be.