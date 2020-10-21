The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays match up in Game 2 of the 2020 World Series on Wednesday evening. The Dodgers took Game 1 by an 8-3 margin on Tuesday, with the Rays aiming to even the series as a result. Tampa Bay will send Blake Snell to the mound in Game 2, with Los Angeles announcing Tony Gonsolin as the team’s starting pitcher.

Dodgers vs. Rays money line: Dodgers -135, Rays +125

Dodgers vs. Rays over-under: 8 runs

Dodgers vs. Rays spread: Dodgers -1.5

LAD: The Dodgers are 14-3 in the last 17 games

TB: The Rays are 13-6 in the last 19 games

Why you should back the Dodgers

On paper, the Dodgers may not have a starting pitching advantage in this game, though it is worth noting that Gonsolin was brilliant (2.31 ERA) in the regular season. Fortunately for Los Angeles, the team has plenty of other strengths, including the best offense in baseball. The Dodgers led the league in home runs (118), runs scored (349) and wRC+ (122) during the regular season, and Los Angeles is No. 1 in on-base percentage, doubles, and walks during the postseason.

This is a patient team that avoids strikeouts, posting the second-lowest strikeout rate (20.3 percent) during the regular season, and the Dodgers also have a strong bullpen behind Gonsolin. The full pitching staff led the league in ERA (3.02) and walk rate (2.42 per nine innings) in 2020, with No. 1 marks for the bullpen specifically in home run rate, walk rate and ground ball rate. Tampa Bay also has an effective bullpen, leveling the playing field to some degree, but the Dodgers simply have more firepower at their disposal.

Why you should back the Rays

The Rays can take solace in sending Snell to the mound in the biggest game of their season to this point. The 2018 Cy Young award winner posted a 3.24 ERA in the regular season, ranking 12th among qualified American League pitchers, and Snell owns a 3.20 ERA in four playoff starts. The left-hander is capable of slowing a potent Los Angeles offense with strikeouts, as Snell has 19 strikeouts in 19.2 postseason innings.

Offensively, it has been boom or bust for the Rays for much of the playoffs, with more bust than boom in Game 1. Tampa Bay does lead the postseason with 26 home runs, however, and the Rays were a solidly above-average offensive team in the regular season.

How to make Dodgers vs. Rays picks

