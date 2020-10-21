An anonymous agent says DeMar DeRozan does not want to be in San Antonio and wants to be traded away.

In a trade that essentially decided the 2018-19 NBA Champions, the San Antonio Spurs traded their future superstar Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors and acquired Tornoto’s beloved star shooting guard, DeMar DeRozan, in the process.

DeRozan, who spent his entire career leading the Toronto Raptors to the Playoffs alongside Kyle Lowry in the Eastern Conference, stepped into the loaded Western Conference to help lead the young Spurs alongside aging forward, LaMarcus Aldridge.

With 2 seasons in the bag for DeRozan on the Spurs roster, news has broken out that the 4x All Star isn’t all too happy with his situation in San Antonio.

DeMar DeRozan does not want to be in San Antonio any longer; reports say.

DeMar DeRozan, who did continue to produce even though he had entered a new conference, and a new coaching system led by Gregg Popovich, has apparently had enough.

Reports from the Athletic suggest he wants out, saying, “DeMar doesn’t like San Antonio and doesn’t want to be there.”

The Spurs were in the fight to make the play-in tournament this year along with the Blazers, Suns, Grizzlies, and a plethora of other feisty teams looking to squeak into the Playoffs.

The Spurs however, did not make it into the 2020 Bubble Playoffs and this may have been the tipping point for 31 year old as he is used to making it to the postseason.

How did DeRozan perform for the Spurs this season?

DeMar is one of the few players remaining in the league who still utilizes the lost art of the mid range jumper on a consistent basis.

While being listed as a small forward for the first time in his career, DeRozan averaged a 22.1 points and 5.6 assists, while shooting 54% from within the arc.