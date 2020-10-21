Andre Iguodala won the 2015 NBA Finals MVP over Steph Curry. But even he disagrees with Max Kellerman on his take about himself being a better clutch shooter than Steph.

A year ago, Max Kellerman was asked by Molly Qerim on First Take who he’d rather pick to swish a 3-pointer. Between Steph and Andre, Kellerman went with Iguodala.

Iguodala played with the Warriors for 6 seasons, during which he made 5 straight Finals with the franchise.

Max Kellerman picking Iguodala over Curry for last shot leaves the former stunned in studio

The Golden State Warriors depended largely on Iguodala for his defense and playmaking rather than scoring. With the likes of Curry, Thompson and later Durant on the team, there was no need for him to take a big scoring role.

Dre, however, was never one to shy away from the big stage. The manner in which he knocked down game winners for the Warriors in the last year’s Finals are a clear proof of this.

“He crazy.” 🤣 Iguodala responding to Max Kellerman saying he’d rather have Andre NOT Steph take the last shot (via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/rXe5miR0Ar — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 21, 2019

However, one would always rather go with the player able to pull up off the dribble confidently rather than a spot up guy like Iguodala. The defensive ace himself recognizes this, calling Kellerman crazy for picking him in a battle with the Earth’s fate in the balance.

Over the course of his career, Curry has hit over a dozen game winners. Many of those have come from beyond the 3-point line. His most famous shot was from over 35 feet out in a regular season game with Andre Roberson guarding him.