Conor McGregor makes his presence felt in the Fight Island, not by physically being present, but via deception.

The Notorious one has apparently pulled another comical gimmick. This time he has targeted the main event participants of UFC 254– Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje– by picking a still from the pre-fight presser event of UFC 254, and then implying some editing trickery in the selected image.

On Wednesday, the pre-match press conference of one of the most anticipated fights of the recent past took place at one of the facilities in Fight Island, where there is a provision of a scenic view of the Yas Island beach. McGregor, evidently took notice of the same, and placed one of his own photos, which exhibits him on board with a jet ski ride.

Trying To Steel Thunder?

Conor McGregor, who was questioned by none other than Dana White for his actions at the time of UFC 253, is in the picture again, and while during the marquee event of last month, he was criticised for ostensibly trying to steal the UFC Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya’s thunder, this time perhaps he is aiming his bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In the above embedded Instagram post, he has attached the photo of Khabib’s cousin as well. Nurmagomedov’s relative was engaged in a scuffle with Conor during the melee, which was caused at UFC 229.

Though, The Mystic Man is also busy, since his potential rematch with Dustin Poirier, has reached the negotiating stage. And is on its way to become official. However, with this post it is clear that Conor McGregor is also keeping an eye on UFC 254.

