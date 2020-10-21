Rumors say that the Los Angeles Clippers front office is ready to break up the whole roster after one season.

The biggest disappointment of the 2019-20 NBA season would have to be the fact that the Los Angeles Clippers could not even make it to the NBA Finals, let alone the Western Conference Finals, as they blew a 3-1 lead to the Nuggets and got bounced out of the Playoffs.

Several reports came flying through mere hours after the debacle about the locker room not being happy with Paul George, Steve Ballmer wanting to trade the entire roster, and Doc Rivers being fired.

The latter did take place as Tyronn Lue is now the Head Coach of the Clippers but reports are now surfacing that this current Clippers roster is done with.

The Clippers might be looking to revamp once again

The Los Angeles Clippers suffered one of the most crushing endings to their season in NBA history so it may be understandable that the Clippers front office is looking into revamping once again.

Reports surfacing from an anonymous agent from the Athletic say, “I heard the Clippers are going break that roster up.”

Some may understand this but on the other hand, it has only been one season. With several key players such as Kawhi and George locked into their contracts well into the 2021-22 season, it is worth it to give this roster another shot.

What led to this report coming out?

The Clippers downfall would most certainly be their horrid Game 7 performance in the WCSF.

In this Game 7, Montrezl Harrell was the only Clipper to score 20 points or more, as Kawhi had 14 points on 6-22 shooting while Paul George had 10 points on 4-16