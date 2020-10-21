ESPN’s Zach Lowe says he wants to keep his eye on the Bucks to see if they make a move for Pacers star Victor Oladipo.

NBA trade rumors are at most times, as exciting or on some occasions, even more exhilarating than actual outcomes of basketball games.

Zach Lowe recently said on his podcast the Lowe Post that no episode he ever does will top the one he did right after Paul George and Kawhi Leonard made their way to the Clippers in the 2019 offseason.

Now, ESPN’s Zach Lowe, via the Lowe Post, says he is keeping an eye out on a Victor Oladipo going to a particular team this 2020 offseason.

Zach Lowe is keeping track of where Victor Oladipo may end up this offseason

Zach Lowe is very interconnected with everyone who’s anyone in the NBA world and so he took to his Lowe Post podcast this past week, along with Bill Simmons, to talk about where he sees Victor Oladipo taking his talents to.

Lowe said to Simmons, “I’ll give you a team I’m keeping an eye on with Victor Oladipo. Milwaukee. Just keeping my eye on them. That’s all I’m going to say. I’m keeping my eye on them.”

This would give Milwaukee some more much needed offensive firepower but wouldn’t solve their glaring issue of needing a quick decision time making guard, such as Chris Paul.

Where could Victor Oladipo potentially go this offseason?

The 28 year old is set to become a free agent in 2021 after making $21 million in the 2020-21 season.

However, Oladipo’s name has been brought up in several trade scenarios such as him teaming up with Jimmy Butler in South Beach.

Another rumor places Victor on the Knicks as they have expressed interest in him. Oladipo is a former draft scout of current Knicks GM Scott Perry.

With all these factors into play, it will be interested to see where Oladipo ends up, if he were to be moved from Indiana.