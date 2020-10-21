BD Vs SZA Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Both teams make a foray into the fray of today’s encounter looking to overhaul bygone defeats.

Partaking in the fixture of round 2 in CBA 2020-21, Shenzhen Aviators unfortunately were not able to propel themselves past the finishing line on the day. Despite an incredible effort of attacking basketball, the team faltered at crucial junctures as the defence failed to stave an equally enterprising Guangdong attack.

It was a game where both the sides decided to leave their defensive gameplan at home. The 136-124 thriller saw points flow like water, a free wheeling jaffer which once again alluded towards the emphatic might of this Shenzhen attacking docket.

While they’ll be beating themselves over their inability to pull through the last time around, Shenzhen will hardly be deterred by the result. The side knows it can easily turnaround the defeat when it takes on Beijing Ducks today, a side which offered nothing in its season opener.

BD Vs SZA Fantasy Probable Winner

Popping up with a measly 75 points in answer to the 92 they shipped against Zhejiang, Beijing Ducks came up with one of the most appalling displays of the foregone round of fixtures. It was a meek and timid showing and with the side yet to find its feet in the ongoing season, they’ll falter to get past this Shenzhen juggernaut.

Probable Playing 5

Beijing Ducks

Chenran, Liu, Di, Zhu, Li

Shenzhen

Xining, Yang, Quan, Lu, Shen

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Ducks Vs Shenzhen

Date And Time: 22nd October, Wednesday: 5:30pm

Best Shooter

Beijing Ducks

Shenzhen

Best Defender

Beijing Ducks

Shenzhen

Bygone Encounter

Ducks Vs Zhejiang: 75-92

Shenzhen Vs Guangdong: 126-134

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

With 17 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds against Guangdong, Yang Linyi set the court alight. The point guard for Shenzhen did everything right on the day, exulting his influential in all facets of the game to push his side to within earshot of a win.

Shooting Guard

Linking up with him for the contest is Shuo Fang who had a neat 8 points, 4 assists and 5 boards in the same contest.

Small Forward

Xining He spared no expense to skittle the opposition’s defence on the day. The small forward not only took up lethal positions outside the circle but ensured the zones he had opened up were exploited as he ended up with 17 points from the deep.

Xiaochaun Di will become the first player to grace the land of our side from Beijing Ducks. On a day when his side was extremely dismal, he managed to offer some solace with a well rounded 7 point, 7 dime and 6 board all-round performance.

Power Forward

The Ducks are going to need Ziming Fan to take charge of the side’s defensive gameplan today. Up against one of the most clinical attacks, Fan’s ability to guard his side’s paint and register blocks will need to come to the fore if the Ducks are to have any chance of winning this one.

Our partnership from Shenzhen meanwhile is comprised of two names who went on a rampage the last time around. Quan Gu snagged 20 points while Lu Yiwen helped himself to 24 points, two players who moved in unison to rip the opposition into shreds.

Centre

On a day where the points freed freely, Zijie Shen managed to stand tall amongst his counterparts. He ended up accruing a gargantuan 35 points, a showing which can easily end up in the folklore of the ongoing campaign.

Star Player

Shen’s 35 points were accompanied by 7 boards to make him our star player while Linyi is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Linyi, Fang, He, Di, Fan, Gu, Yiwen, Shen

