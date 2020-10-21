Champions League Group A begins play on Wednesday with Matchday 1 with a massive showdown in Munich as Bayern welcome Atletico Madrid. It’s the reigning champs against one of the dark horses in the competition that has been boosted by the signing of striker Luis Suarez. Bayern are the favorites at home to get the victory and continue their unbelievable form on the European stage. The German giants took home the UEFA Super Cup this month by beating Sevilla, 2-1.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Arena — Munich, Germany

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Bayern Munich -185; Draw +320; Atletico +525 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bayern Munich: The defense has been very inconsistent as of late, conceding nine goals in a three-game stretch entering last weekend. There have been injuries and COVID absences (Serge Gnabry), some bad luck but also some sloppy play that makes them seem beatable on the European stage. Against Atleti, which have a combo of power and speed, they will need to be sharper, especially when going in on tackles. Giving up set pieces can be deadly against Diego Simeone’s side.

Atletico Madrid: Suarez’s form is an encouraging sign, but this will be their first game on the European stage without Thomas Partey in a while. The midfielder’s move to Arsenal means Lucas Torreira is expected to have a big role in the middle after arriving from the Gunners on loan. In a side with several of his Uruguay national team buddies, it shouldn’t take him long to get comfortable. Expect Simeone to get the most out of him.

Prediction

Robert Lewandowski steps up in Gnabry’s absence for the winning goal with five minutes to go. Pick: Bayern 2, Atletico 1