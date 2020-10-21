Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Representative Ilhan Omar took part in a Twitch stream on Tuesday night.

While this is a sentence that would not have made much sense to me a few years ago, I can tell you now that Ocasio-Cortez and Omar’s stream broke Twitch streaming records, with hundreds of thousands of people tuning in to watch the two play the game Among Us.

To understand what’s about to happen, and why the moment was so great, you need to understand a little bit about Among Us. Among Us is an online multiplayer game that has puzzles and such, but the main point is that there is a group of characters on a spaceship, and two of the characters are “imposters.” They try to sabotage the spaceship, or actually kill the other characters.

The twist to the game is that no one knows who the imposters are, and over the course of an individual game you have to try and figure it out.

So, that sets up this moment with Ocasio-Cortez. She was playing with Rep. Omar and several popular Twitch streamers, and AOC was (in this round) the imposter.

She found herself alone with the Twitch streamer Pokimane, and despite her hesitation … she did it. She killed Poki.

Even better was Pokimane’s reaction when she realized that she had just been murdered by a sitting Congresswoman.

“IT WAS AN HONOR,” Poki yelled, before bowing her head.

Anyway, the entire stream was actually kind of delightful, and now I want to play Among Us. And vote. So mission accomplished.