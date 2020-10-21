AOC Among Us Twitch Stream went live minutes ago tonight on Twitch as renowned streamers like Disguised Toast, Big Moist, Dr Lupo, Pokimane & others joined in.

Strange Times call for Strange Measures and video gaming is a great way to reach the youth! Yes, that seems the mantra of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest member of Congress. A person who has never shy of social media & new methods, AOC revealed her Among Us idea yesterday. As expected, the Internet went berserk immediately after. Speculation was rife about who the lucky streamers beside her will be as AOC begins her Among Us campaign to encourage people to vote. Guesses, rumours & Twitter teasers were all over social media. And the answer is finally out!

AOC Among Us Twitch Stream: The First 10 lucky ones alongside AOC!

Pokimane was the first streamer to spill the beans as she tweeted all the 8 lucky names alongside her. As expected, the list features a host a very popular Among icons. Disguised Toast, Big Moist, JackSepticeye, Pokimane herself, DrLupo, Ilhan Omar, Maia Mxmtoon, Hasanabi & Myth make up the lucky list!

Of these, however, only 7 are Among Us streamers. Mxmtoon is a famous American singer while Ilhan Omar is yet another quite young Congress representative from Minnesota.

the most unexpected among us lobby yet going live: https://t.co/op5oVD43oj — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) October 21, 2020

The Takeaway from AOC’s first lobby.

There was no doubt of the fact that AOC would seek out the biggest names in the Among Us scene for this purpose. That’s because what she needs right now is to spread awareness. Therefore, once can only presume that this is just one of the many big players she’ll be streaming with in the coming days. Who knows, maybe she may switch lobbies today itself!

Whatever it is, be sure to stay tuned in to The Sportsrush. We’ll offer you by the minute reports of any important events during the stream. Along with new lobbies, if created, our reports will also contain any major speeches AOC makes in-game. Nervous streamers may also lead to funny incidents so we’ll cover those as well!

This is a first in the world of gaming! Let’s go and join Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s stream and help make a big change possible! Head on over to AOC Twitch to catch the stream live!

Join me, @pokimanelol, @hasanthehun, & more on Twitch TONIGHT as we help folks make a voting plan at https://t.co/TskRLfhCt3 and officially declare orange sus on Among Us 🍊 Tune in 9pm tonight at https://t.co/nZap5fuerN https://t.co/HeKMeDDjXf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 20, 2020

