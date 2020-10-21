Netflix has all sorts of amazing movies to watch all the time, but occasionally you’ll be saving a film for a special night, load up the platform, and find it’s disappeared. This is true pain, I imagine.
So we’re getting in the habit of rounding up the movies leaving the platform every month to try and save you from such tragedy.
Below are the 21 best movies we like that are leaving the platform, but that’s not the total loss this month. These movies (no offense to them, jut not our favorites!) are also leaving Netflix at the end of October:
Burlesque
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Nights in Rodanthe
Set Up
The Ugly Truth
Zathura
OK, let’s get to our favorite films you only have a short while longer to see for free with your Netflix subscription.
1. ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE
2. CHARLOTTE’S WEB
3. CLASH OF THE TITANS
4. DISTRICT 9
5. THE FIRM
6. FUN WITH DICK AND JANE
7. THE INTERVIEW
8. JUST FRIENDS
9. MAGIC MIKE
10. NACHO LIBRE
11-12. THE NEVERENDING STORY and THE NEVERENDING STORY 2
13. THE PATRIOT
14. SILENCE OF THE LAMBS
15. SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE
16. SLEEPY HOLLOW
17. SPACEBALLS
18. THE TAKING OF PELHAM 123
19-21. UNDERWORLD, UNDERWORLD: EVOLUTION, and UNDERWORLD: RISE OF THE LYCANS