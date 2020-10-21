Netflix has all sorts of amazing movies to watch all the time, but occasionally you’ll be saving a film for a special night, load up the platform, and find it’s disappeared. This is true pain, I imagine.

So we’re getting in the habit of rounding up the movies leaving the platform every month to try and save you from such tragedy.

Below are the 21 best movies we like that are leaving the platform, but that’s not the total loss this month. These movies (no offense to them, jut not our favorites!) are also leaving Netflix at the end of October:

Burlesque

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Nights in Rodanthe

Set Up

The Ugly Truth

Zathura

OK, let’s get to our favorite films you only have a short while longer to see for free with your Netflix subscription.

1. ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE

2. CHARLOTTE’S WEB

3. CLASH OF THE TITANS

4. DISTRICT 9

5. THE FIRM

6. FUN WITH DICK AND JANE

7. THE INTERVIEW

8. JUST FRIENDS

9. MAGIC MIKE

10. NACHO LIBRE

11-12. THE NEVERENDING STORY and THE NEVERENDING STORY 2

13. THE PATRIOT

14. SILENCE OF THE LAMBS

15. SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE

16. SLEEPY HOLLOW

17. SPACEBALLS

18. THE TAKING OF PELHAM 123