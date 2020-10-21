

LaMelo Ball



PG

USA • 6’6″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st There’s not a consensus No. 1 player in this class nor is there a surefire perfect fit for Minnesota, alongside D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, available to them at No. 1. Going with the prospect with the biggest star potential in LaMelo Ball allows them to bet on talent and hope that his potential meshes with their roster and timeline.

Georgia • Fr • 6’5″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Golden St. PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

1st PPG

19.1 RPG

5.2 APG

2.8 3P%

29.4% Recent reports have suggested the Warriors aren’t high on LaMelo Ball (who went No. 1), James Wiseman (who is still available) or on drafting a center at this position, so by process of elimination, I’ve got Anthony Edwards going No. 2 here to Golden State. Athletic shot-maker who can play the wing and develop alongside a championship-caliber core but won’t be called upon to be the go-to right away, which is an ideal situation for both parties as he learns the ropes and sharpens his decision-making.

Memphis • Fr • 7’1″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Charlotte PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st PPG

19.7 RPG

10.7 APG

0.3 3P%

0% Charlotte locks up the third of the big three prospects in James Wiseman and upgrades its center position in the process. The Hornets need to add versatility and length to their frontcourt, so Wiseman — 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan — is a perfect remedy as they get bigger and more daunting down low.



Deni Avdija



SF

Israel • 6’9″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

2nd Chicago’s really found something with Coby White and its frontcourt right now is plenty loaded with talent, so I think Deni Avdija is in play here. He’s a playmaking wing with nice handles and an improving shot who could fit into this roster as a nice role player.

Dayton • Soph • 6’9″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

1st PPG

20 RPG

7.5 APG

2.2 3P%

39% With Cleveland expending top-10 picks on guards in consecutive years with Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, they go big here — literally — to add weapons around them. Toppin is a freakish athlete and rim-runner who can give Sexton and Garland a can’t-miss lob target who can step out and hit 3-pointers. He’s got some deficiencies as a defender, but his upside as an all-around offensive weapon makes him plenty appealing enough to bet on at No. 5.

Iowa State • Soph • 6’5″ / 175 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

3rd PPG

15.2 RPG

5.9 APG

6.5 3P%

41.9% A long, rangy and versatile guard, Tyrese Haliburton gives Atlanta a defensive playmaker who can mesh with Trae Young in the backcourt and also pack a punch as an offensive weapon with or without him on the court. At Iowa State he was the team’s lead facilitator while consistently shooting the leather off the ball from distance, especially in spot-up situations, making him an appealing off-ball option with Young or even an initiator on the second unit.



Killian Hayes



PG

France • 6’5″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

2nd Derrick Rose is coming off another productive season in Detroit, but he’s entering the final year of his two-year deal and the Pistons could use an injection of youth at the point guard position. 19-year-old Killian Hayes helps them reset in that regard. He’s one of the best lead guards in this draft (No. 2 overall in the CBS Top 100), thus selecting him at No. 7 presents excellent value.

Florida State • Fr • 6’8″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

New York PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

3rd PPG

9.2 RPG

4 APG

1 3P%

32% In a perfect world for the Knicks, Killian Hayes or Tyrese Haliburton falls to them here. But when are things ever perfect for the Knicks? Instead, they go best available player and select raw-but-talented wing Patrick Williams, whose 6-8 frame and plus-wingspan has captivated scouts projecting what he can be long-term as a defensive playmaker and all-around offensive weapon. Think high-level role player with shot-making upside; not a splashy move but a safe selection.

Southern California • Fr • 6’9″ / 245 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

2nd PPG

16.2 RPG

8.6 APG

1.1 3P%

25% I’ve been projecting Okongwu to the Wizards for a while now for two reasons. No. 1: the fit next to Brad Beal and John Wall as a lob-finisher makes a ton of sense, and he’d be an upgrade defensively from Thomas Bryant. And No. 2: It seems like he may be the most likely big man to slip to this range because teams aren’t necessarily prioritizing bigs in the 6-10 range. What’s one team’s pass would be Washington’s win. Okongwu is the second-ranked big on our Top 100 and a borderline top-five prospect regardless of position because of his defensive versatility and efficient offensive game.

Auburn • Fr • 6’6″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Phoenix PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

6th PPG

12.8 RPG

4.4 APG

2 3P%

28.6% The expectation this offseason is that the Suns will look to add another point guard to their roster to pair alongside Devin Booker, but wing Isaac Okoro being available here would be tough to pass on. He’s a physically mature athletic marvel who could step in as a multipositional defender right away, giving Phoenix another depth piece at wing to complement Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, both of whom present value in different ways.

Memphis • Fr • 6’9″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

San Antonio PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

2nd PPG

15.8 RPG

10.8 APG

1 3P%

32.5% A physical marvel at 6-9 with a plus-5 wingspan, Precious Achiuwa’s defensive chops as a shot-disruptor and ability to defend multiple positions makes him a bona fide top-20 prospect in this class. There’s some question about how his game will translate to the NBA as an offensive player — he doesn’t have great touch, and his perimeter skills lack polish — but the Spurs are world-class talent developers who could see the physical tools and mold him into something special.

Florida State • Soph • 6’7″ / 194 lbs Projected Team

Sacramento PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

5th PPG

12.7 RPG

5.1 APG

1.6 3P%

41.5% The Kings need depth on the wing and a general upgrade on its defensive end of the court. Here, they can get both in Devin Vassell, a 3-point shooting, defensive specialist who can lock down opponents and hit open looks playing off the ball. He rated in the 80th percentile as a spot-up shooter last season and in the 95th percentile in off-screen offensive action, per Synergy. Low-usage, high-efficiency player who can fit next to De’Aaron Fox.

Vanderbilt • Soph • 6’6″ / 213 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

4th PPG

23 RPG

4.9 APG

0.9 3P%

52.2% To fully maximize Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans must continue surrounding them with shooters who can help space the floor, give them room to operate, and knock down shots when they’re open. Nesmith is arguably one of the best pure shooters in this class with a smooth, quick release that helped him shoot 52.2% (!) from 3-point range at Vanderbilt last season.

Alabama • Soph • 6’3″ / 165 lbs Projected Team

Boston PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

4th PPG

18.5 RPG

4.8 APG

5.2 3P%

36.6% Boston is overflowing with wings and its frontcourt depth is, at the very least, passable. So the Celtics can look towards a post-Kemba Walker era with an investment in the point guard position with Kira Lewis Jr. Still just 19 years old, he’s a lightning-quick lead guard with an improved shot who, as his thin frame fills out, can give the team a boost to its lackluster depth at the position. And in time, he can perhaps be groomed to take the reins at the position.

Villanova • Soph • 6’8″ / 216 lbs Projected Team

Orlando PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

7th PPG

16.1 RPG

4.7 APG

2.4 3P%

45.1% Jonathan Isaac is set to miss the entire 2020-2021 season for Orlando after sustaining a knee injury in the NBA’s postseason bubble, leaving the Magic without one of its best and most versatile defenders. Saddiq Bey gives the franchise another similarly impactful defensive presence as they continue to build, as he guarded virtually every position in college. The way he knocks down 3-pointers at a high rate and can switch defensive roles with ease makes him a nice plug-and-play pick in this range.

Maryland • Soph • 6’10” / 225 lbs Projected Team

Portland PROSPECT RNK

28th POSITION RNK

4th PPG

15.5 RPG

10.5 APG

0.8 3P%

36.8% Portland is one of the most potent 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, so why not double down on what they’re successful with? Jalen Smith is a lethal and versatile big who can affect shots around the rim with his length and make 3s at such a high clip that it’ll help put further stress on opposing defenses on how to guard them.

North Carolina • Fr • 6’3″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

5th PPG

18.5 RPG

5.7 APG

4 3P%

34.8% We projected LaMelo Ball to Minnesota with pick No. 1, now we’re projecting the Wolves to come back and double down on depth in the backcourt with Cole Anthony, a versatile scorer who can make shots in a variety of ways. Minnesota ranked in the bottom seven in the NBA in offensive rating last season and Anthony can help pack a punch to improve that as an off-bench gunner.



R.J. Hampton



SG

USA • 6’5″ / 185 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

22nd POSITION RNK

4th I’m coming around on RJ Hampton and moved him up 14 spots in my latest mock because, after an up-and-down NBL season, he’s supposedly reworked his shot and sought help from Mike Miller in doing so this offseason. If the changes stick, Dallas can get a nice sized guard with good handles who can switch between the 1 and 2 and defend both positions. Still needs to add strength but the frame, raw talent and upside are undeniable.



Aleksej Pokusevski



C

Serbia • 7’0″ / 205 lbs Projected Team

Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

3rd Brooklyn’s in a position where it needs to win now with K.D. and Kyrie, thus making this pick a long-view investment. Pokusevski is ultra-skilled with great positional size and rare passing, dribbling and scoring talents, but he’s skinny, raw and unfinished. “Potentially significant contributor down the road,” is how one scout described him to me. “But he’s not ready.”

Duke • Soph • 6’3″ / 185 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

34th POSITION RNK

10th PPG

16.2 RPG

4.2 APG

6.4 3P%

36.1% Not a splashy prospect, but Tre Jones is a menacing on-ball perimeter defender who can make smart reads and competently quarterback an offense. His decision-making and overall smarts added to a contending Miami team would be a luxury worth splurging on to ensure there’s no significant dropoff from first to second units behind Goran Dragic, who the Heat are expected re-up with this offseason.

TCU • Sr • 6’6″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

9th PPG

16.6 RPG

6.4 APG

3.9 3P%

44.2% First-rounders aren’t often spent on 22-year-old wings, but Bane should be a rare exception to that rule. He shot 43.3% from 3-point range on 575 attempts in college and rated in the 91st percentile, according to Synergy, as a spot-up scorer last season. With Philly in need of a reliable off-ball shooter who can drill deep bombs with regularity, he fits the bill of someone who, despite his age, should be worth buying into.



Theo Maledon



PG

France • 6’4″ / 174 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

7th This is close to Maledon’s floor, as his range seems to be in the 16-24 area. He’s not a flashy or explosive guard, but he played on and off the ball for ASVEL last season and has an improving shot, which would add versatility and depth to a Denver backcourt that could use both.



Leandro Bolmaro



SF

Argentina • 6’7″ / 178 lbs Projected Team

Utah PROSPECT RNK

30th POSITION RNK

11th An intriguing draft-and-stash candidate from Barcelona’s B team, Bolmaro has excellent positional size and playmaking ability off the bounce to boot. The Jazz tend to value jumbo playmakers who fit Bolmaro’s archetype — big wings who can pass and shoot — and so this would be a relatively low-risk, high-reward selection that seemingly falls in line with the franchise’s draft preferences.

Kentucky • Fr • 6’3″ / 198 lbs Projected Team

Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

2nd PPG

14 RPG

4.3 APG

3.2 3P%

29.2% I’m much higher on Maxey than where I’m projecting him here, at No. 24, but shooting below 30% from 3-point range at Kentucky and struggling to really show he could be a primary distributor hurt his stock a bit. Nonetheless, he’s an exceptional defensive presence with a smooth stroke and some untapped potential perhaps as a secondary playmaker. Even if that potential is never fully realized, he’s safe enough to be a depth piece who dominates at the point of attack defensively.

Washington • Fr • 6’9″ / 200 lbs PPG

13 RPG

5.8 APG

2.1 3P%

33.9% The Thunder tend to prioritize athletic abilities and length over past production and pedigree, and Jaden McDaniels is just their type. Struggled a bit with consistency in his lone college season, but a long, rangy wing with a big wingspan who has sharp handles and some impressive shot-creation abilities. Developmental player who likely doesn’t get out of the first round.

Mississippi State • Soph • 6’7″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

Boston PROSPECT RNK

29th POSITION RNK

7th PPG

11.4 RPG

6.5 APG

1.3 3P%

42.9% Boston comes back here after taking a point guard with its lottery pick to add big, strong wing prospect Robert Woodard to the fold. Raw but physically gifted, Woodard’s got a recorded wingspan longer than 7-foot and he really made strides as a 3-point shooter as a sophomore. 3-and-D type of prospect with some upside.

Washington • Fr • 6’9″ / 250 lbs Projected Team

New York PROSPECT RNK

31st POSITION RNK

5th PPG

17 RPG

8.8 APG

0.8 3P%

25% The Knicks’ future at center rests with Mitchell Robinson, but I dig the idea of adding Isaiah Stewart to this position’s depth. Thunder and lightning type vibes. Stewart’s a physically mature, big-bodied 19-year-old who can block shots and provide an imposing presence in the interior as a rebounder and finisher.

Michigan State • Sr • 6’1″ / 185 lbs Projected Team

L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK

39th POSITION RNK

12th PPG

18.6 RPG

2.5 APG

5.9 3P%

43.2% The Lakers were in the bottom five among playoff teams this season in 3-point shooting, an inexcusable deficiency for a team built around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the reliance of floor spacing. In Cassius Winston, the Lakers would add a career 43% 3-point shooter and a four-year college floor general who can step in to make smart decisions and drill open 3-pointers at a high rate.

San Diego State • Jr • 6’1″ / 185 lbs Projected Team

Toronto PROSPECT RNK

45th POSITION RNK

13th PPG

17.6 RPG

4.5 APG

5.1 3P%

37.3% Surprise late-riser here with Malachi Flynn as he comes off a huge junior season for San Diego State. Killer two-way player who can lock in defensively and has just about every tool you want for a lead guard offensively. Led all of college basketball in win shares last season. The Raptors have shown they don’t shy away from guards who may lack picturesque measurables so with Kyle Lowry nearing free agency and Fred VanVleet already there, might be smart to hedge against potential outgoing players in the near future with someone of his ilk.

Michigan State • Jr • 6’8″ / 245 lbs Projected Team

Boston PROSPECT RNK

26th POSITION RNK

3rd PPG

13.7 RPG

10.3 APG

3 3P%

26% A well-rounded center who sets hard screens, rebounds like he’s 7-foot and acts as an interior anchor with an imposing physical presence, Tillman is a steal in this range for a team like Boston that could use frontcourt depth. He’s a bit undersized for his position but does all the little things at a high level to affect winning.

Arizona • Fr • 6’11” / 240 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

43rd POSITION RNK

8th PPG

16.1 RPG

8.6 APG

0.8 3P%

29.4% Energetic big man from Arizona who can score it as well as any big in this class, though how his offensive game fits in the modern NBA remains a question. Like the idea of Dallas using him as a rim-runner who can clean up the glass and provide second-chance opportunities on the offensive boards.

Arkansas • Jr • 6’5″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

Charlotte PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

3rd PPG

16.9 RPG

4.1 APG

1.7 3P%

34.2% Buy-low opportunity here for Charlotte to nab one of the most electric shooters in the draft. Isaiah Joe had an injury-riddled, tumultuous sophomore season but his stroke is as pure as they come.

Arizona • Fr • 6’6″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

5th PPG

12 RPG

4.6 APG

2.6 3P%

36.1% Versatile defender who can guard multiple positions and plays a premium position on the wing. Love his size and I’m buying into his role at the next level as a 3-and-D wing.

College of Charleston • Sr • 6’3″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

8th PPG

21.9 RPG

5.1 APG

3.9 3P%

36.2% Riller’s a four-year mid-major college player who was absolutely dominant at his level and should be exceedingly useful in the NBA because of his versatile offensive game. Can get to the rim and generate offense and knows how to get to his spots to get off shots with ease. Exactly the type of player Philly could utilize as a second-unit guard.

Stanford • Fr • 6’2″ / 160 lbs Projected Team

Sacramento PROSPECT RNK

20th POSITION RNK

6th PPG

14.6 RPG

4.5 APG

3.2 3P%

40.8% A raw one-and-done prospect from Stanford, Tyrell Terry is an undersized point guard who helps overcome that disadvantage with an incredible pull-up game and generally great offensive arsenal. Top-notch scorer at every level. Worth an investment for Sactown in hopes of him developing into a second-unit star — and maybe more.

Duke • Fr • 6’6″ / 193 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

27th POSITION RNK

6th PPG

12.6 RPG

4.9 APG

1 3P%

36% Stanley is one of the most gifted athletes in this draft class, a leaper who once broke Zion Williamson’s vertical jump record at Duke. He can get in your grill and defend, too, with good positional size and someone who could wind up sneaking into the late first round because of his upside.

Texas Tech • Fr • 6’4″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

36th POSITION RNK

8th PPG

15 RPG

4 APG

2.2 3P%

42.6% One of the best pure shooters in the Big 12 last season and certainly one of the most lethal 3-point shooters. Ramsey shot 42.6% from distance as a freshman and profiles as a reliable spot-up shooter, though his offensive weaponry beyond that remains limited.

Arizona • Fr • 6’3″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

New York PROSPECT RNK

33rd POSITION RNK

9th PPG

14 RPG

2.5 APG

5.3 3P%

32.7% Most people around the league expect the Knicks prefer to upgrade their point guard position with their No. 8 overall pick, but that’s now how this board fell. Instead, they take a second-round flier on high IQ lead guard Arizona who can help facilitate action with crisp passing and a strong overall feel for the game.

Kansas • Soph • 6’2″ / 185 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

35th POSITION RNK

11th PPG

18.1 RPG

4.1 APG

4 3P%

30.9% In terms of top-end speed and quickness, the Pelicans would be hard-pressed to find another point guard who can go toe-to-toe with Devon Dotson in both departments. Fast, physical and tough prospect who can give teams fits as a perimeter defender and really has good instincts initiating offense.

Louisville • Jr • 6’7″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Memphis PROSPECT RNK

37th POSITION RNK

13th PPG

18 RPG

7.7 APG

1.3 3P%

40.2% The only pick for Memphis in this draft is a goodie. Nwora’s got great size and can reliably nail 3-point shots with ease. He was over-stretched as a No. 1 option for Louisville but should be a high-level role player who can play both ways on the wing.

Syracuse • Jr • 6’6″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

San Antonio PROSPECT RNK

40th POSITION RNK

14th PPG

19 RPG

5 APG

3.4 3P%

34.1% There’s real momentum for Hughes as a potential first-rounder due to his position, size and scoring ability. I’m a little more skeptical in part because he’s a late developer who is already 22 years old, but the Spurs could absolutely make use of someone his size who can create shots and score it at a high level. He led the ACC in scoring last season for Syracuse, and did so despite drawing extra attention as the team’s clear-cut No. 1 option.

Minnesota • Soph • 6’10” / 240 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

41st POSITION RNK

7th PPG

20.1 RPG

11.3 APG

1.1 3P%

36.5% Wing (Nesmith), guard (Dotson) and now big (Oturu) for New Orleans and its penultimate pick of the draft. Oturu was a monster for Minnesota last season and he led the Big Ten in rebounds per game and offensive rebounds. Big, physical center whose shown some flashes as a shooter who can potentially extend his range beyond the arc consistently.

Duke • Fr • 6’10” / 270 lbs Projected Team

Sacramento PROSPECT RNK

38th POSITION RNK

6th PPG

17.8 RPG

8.8 APG

1 3P%

38.1% Sacramento may be in the market for a big after declining the option on Harry Giles’ contract, and Vernon Carey Jr., another former Duke standout, is a replacement candidate because of his huge 6-10 frame and how he uses it. He’s something of a throwback big who rarely takes 3-pointers and isn’t a major lob threat, but he’s got some serious craft in the paint and you know what you’re getting: a physical interior presence who can pull down boards and finish in the paint.

Colorado • Jr • 6’7″ / 216 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

42nd POSITION RNK

9th PPG

13.8 RPG

9 APG

1.5 3P%

41.9% Good-sized wing with an interesting resume, having played primarily at the power forward slot for Colorado. Bey has the requisite athleticism to excel at the next level but his perimeter skills still need some polish.

Oregon • Sr • 6’2″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Orlando PROSPECT RNK

47th POSITION RNK

15th PPG

20.5 RPG

4.3 APG

5.5 3P%

41.5% The Magic are committed to Markelle Fultz as their lead guard, but their depth at the position is still unsettled. Pritchard can help on that front, as he was one of the most impactful players in the sport a season ago. Tough guard who can make smart decisions and can score it from every level.



Jay Scrubb



SF

John A. Logan College • 6’6″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Portland PROSPECT RNK

54th POSITION RNK

18th NBA teams are coming around on Jay Scrubb after he skipped out on Louisville and went pro early. Long wing with a smooth left-handed stroke and nice pedigree, the type of prospect Portland could really use as a depth piece.

Utah State • Sr • 6’5″ / 205 lbs Projected Team

Boston PROSPECT RNK

51st POSITION RNK

11th PPG

19.7 RPG

4.1 APG

3.9 3P%

41% One of my favorite projections here with Sam Merrill headed to Boston. Elite shooter from Utah State who rated in the 90th percentile or better as a shooter in the pick and roll, in spot ups and off isolation. It’s one thing to be a good shot-maker, but he’s a player who can make tough shots at a high level.

Kansas • Sr • 7’0″ / 270 lbs Projected Team

Golden St. PROSPECT RNK

63rd POSITION RNK

9th PPG

13.7 RPG

10.5 APG

0.9 Numerous injuries plagued Azubuike over the years at Kansas, but he had a terrific season last year as the best defensive player in college basketball and looked to be in the best shape of his career. Doesn’t have much shooting touch, but can finish lobs on offense and has enough skills — and a long enough reach — to potentially stick as a wiry-armed defensive pest.

Gonzaga • Sr • 6’10” / 220 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

53rd POSITION RNK

6th PPG

13.6 RPG

5 APG

1.9 3P%

40% A first-round talent who has been riddled with injury after injury but has the ceiling to be a starting forward in the league if healthy. He was Gonzaga’s most versatile player, and there’s room in the NBA for a 6-10 big who can hit above 40% from 3-point range, defend at a high level and has an immense feel for the game.

DePaul • Jr • 6’9″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

44th POSITION RNK

5th PPG

15.1 RPG

10.7 APG

1.6 3P%

30.8% A 21-year-old DePaul product, Paul Reed was one of the most underrated college hoops standouts of last season because of his defensive impact and rebounding ability. Still a pretty raw overall talent, but he’s a big-bodied, versatile defender who has room to grow on offense.

Kentucky • Soph • 6’3″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

Golden St. PROSPECT RNK

52nd POSITION RNK

12th PPG

16.1 RPG

4.2 APG

1.9 3P%

42.8% The Warriors love shooters, and need them in spades to effectively run their system. Quickley is one of the very best in this class, as he made 42.8% from 3-point range last season at Kentucky and made 90% of his free-throw attempts in two collegiate seasons. This is probably close to his floor, because guards with his skill set are tough to find in this draft.

LSU • Sr • 6’4″ / 205 lbs Projected Team

Sacramento PROSPECT RNK

49th POSITION RNK

10th PPG

16.7 RPG

5 APG

3.2 3P%

39.4% An impactful guard who can play on or off the ball, Skylar Mays is a four-year college player from LSU who could slot into Sacramento as a contributor right away. Shot nearly 40% from 3-point range last season and has enough polish as a ball-handler and distributor to bank on as a bench presence.

Mississippi State • Soph • 6’10” / 250 lbs PPG

17.4 RPG

10.1 APG

2.3 3P%

32.4% Reggie Perry was a productive scorer and rebounder for Mississippi State who has a huge frame and appealing production. He’s also shown some nice touch on his shot that last season allowed him to make 32.4% of his 3-pointers. Still something of a more traditional big, but I’d be surprised if a team looking for depth at the position doesn’t select him in this range based on talent and production.



Paul Eboua



SF

Cameroon • 6’7″ / 210 lbs Indiana’s got just one draft pick, so why not shoot for the stars? Eboua has jaw-dropping measurables, standing at 6-8 with a reported wingspan around 7-3. He’s also very much a developmental project. But wings with those measurables and with his upside don’t often present themselves in this range of the draft.

Northridge • Soph • 6’7″ / 205 lbs Projected Team

Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK

48th POSITION RNK

16th PPG

25.6 RPG

10.2 APG

2.8 3P%

28.6% The two-time Big West Player of the Year, Lamine Diane is a worthwhile flier in this range because of his size, skill and production. He averaged 25.1 points and 10.8 boards per game for Cal State Northridge in two seasons and has an impactful defensive game that could help Brooklyn’s depth on the wing.

Arkansas • Jr • 6’5″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Charlotte PROSPECT RNK

56th POSITION RNK

13th PPG

22 RPG

5.5 APG

3.4 3P%

35.1% Mason Jones exudes confidence, as he should: he averaged 22 points per game last season in a breakout junior campaign. Arkansas put the ball in his hands and let him cook. He won’t be the focal point of an offense in the NBA but his scoring ability is appealing.

Xavier • Jr • 6’7″ / 220 lbs PPG

16.8 RPG

6.3 APG

4 3P%

28.6% Smooth, crafty offensive weapon who paced Xavier each of the last two seasons in scoring, Naji Marshall has a nice blend of shot-making, size and positional appeal in this range because of his past production. Needs to improve as a 3-point shooter, but has the measurables and pedigree working in his favor.

Kentucky • Jr • 6’11” / 247 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

72nd POSITION RNK

10th PPG

14 RPG

7.8 APG

0.2 3P%

0 Richards experienced the rare third-year breakout last season for UK, averaging 14.0 points, 7.8 boards and 2.1 blocks for the Wildcats. The former top-20 national prospect has grown into a reliably producing big who could give depth to a team’s frontcourt like Philadelphia, where behind Joel Embiid there’s a clear dropoff.



Josh Hall



SF

NBA Draft • 6’9″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Toronto PROSPECT RNK

76th POSITION RNK

19th A one-time NC State commit, Josh Hall backed out of his college commitment and instead declared early for the draft. He’s an interesting prospect because of his size and the potential that he can play the 3 or the 4, though his lack of polish puts him on a path to be a project who still needs some development. No better franchise to take on that task than Toronto.