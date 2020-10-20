American Ethan Horvath could make his 2020-21 Champions League debut when Brugge head to Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday to face Zenit for Matchday 1. The Group F showdown features a Zenit side that is projected to battle for a second-place group finish, with this matchup being their first head-to-head meeting in European competition since 1987.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20 | Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

Location: Gazprom Arena — Saint Petersburg, Russia

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Zenit -140; Draw +270; Brugge +400 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one week of CBS All Access for free. If you’re a CBS All Access subscriber looking for a match that’s live right now, go directly to the UEFA Champions League page. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

If keeping track of every match at the same time is your cup of tea, make sure you tune into “The Golazo Show,” CBS Sports’ live whip-around show on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. “The Golazo Show” will keep avid soccer fans in the loop by featuring every goal each matchday and featuring a rotation of analysts throughout the season, including Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, Alex Scott and Peter Schmeichel. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

Craving even more coverage of the world’s game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Zenit: The Russian side qualified for the group stage after being crowned 2019-20 Russian Premier League champions for the sixth time, including back-to-back triumphs. Their Champions League campaign last season saw them finishing last in Group G behind RB Leipzig, Lyon and Benfica. Zenit have a strong home record in domestic league play with an unbeaten streak that spans over 26 games. Look for 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder Wendel — who joined the side back on Oct. 6 from Sporting in Portugal — to appear in his first Champions League match and make an impact.

Brugge: The Belgian side features American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath. He has been the backup for the team but a recent positive test of COVID-19 has sidelined starting goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for the upcoming match. The team qualified for the group stage after winning the 2019-20 Belgian league championship title, their 16th Belgian title overall. Look for 21-year-old Senegalese winger Krepin Diatta to try and make an impact. He has four goals in his first seven league games this season.

Prediction

No crowds but Zenit will have the home-field advantage with no travel and take the win. Pick: Zenit 2, Brugge 1