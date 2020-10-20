XFT Vs BRF Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Xinjiang make a flying start to thrown open their sortie with panache.

Across the last couple of seasons, Xinjiang Flying Tigers have established themselves as one of the staunch contenders for the CBA trophy. Laden with some of the most pristine names, the side makes for daunting view, a formidable setup which has given cold feet to the best of teams in the league.

Out looking to keep that aura of invincibility intact in the 2020-21 season as well, the side got off to a winning start. The 102-97 triumph over Guangzhou might not have been the most dominating of performances but was vindicative of the team’s expansive skill set, one which saw them often script wins from precarious positions.

It was an alluring show of fight and character from the club, one the side will be looking to emulate when it takes on Beijing Royal Fighters. The Royal Fighters are making a foray into the tie downtrodden, a side which was decimated 99-83 by Shandong, hardly the ideal result ahead of the day’s impending showdown.

XFT Vs BRF Fantasy Probable Winner

Given the shambolic brand of defending Beijing Royal Fighters dished out in their season opener, the side stands no chance in this contest. They’ll be sitting ducks on the day, a tie where they complete fail to navigate their way past rough waters.

Probable Playing 5

Xinjiang Flying Tigers

Qi, Tang, Jiang, Yu, Lin

Beijing Royal Fighters

Sun, Wang, Zirui, Zhang, Yue

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Flying Tigers Vs Royal Fighters

Date And Time: 21st October, Wednesday: 5:30pm

Best Shooter

Xinjiang Flying Tigers

Beijing Royal Fighters

Best Defender

Xinjiang Flying Tigers

Beijing Royal Fighters

Bygone Encounter

Guangzhou Vs Xinjiang: 97-102

Royal Fighters Vs Shandong: 83-99

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Xinjiang Royal Fighters’ Lingxu Zeng becomes the first name to be enshrined in our team for the forthcoming scrimmage. The point guard ended up dropping 12 points and 9 boards, not only winning the battle of the boards but converting with a high efficiency as well.

Shooting Guard

At a meagre 6.5 credits, his counterpart, Lipeng Liu made for a must have pick given the 6 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds he had in the same affair.

The opposition meanwhile see Zhang Fan become the first player to be inducted in our side for the affair. His ability to open the zone saw him pull off 15 points from the deep the last time around, a skill which he’ll need in abundance if his side as to win this one.

Small Forward

Caiyu Tang touched the roof the last time he stepped out onto the court. He was responsible for a gargantuan 22 points, a performance which alluded towards his importance in his side’s framework.

Power Forward

Linking up with him is Rufukati Jiang who had a double-double in the same tie. With 13 points and 10 rebounds, he showed that he’s not a lethal name inside the opponent’s paint but ruthless inside his own paint as well courtesy of his blocks and rebounds.

Shaojie Wang was the only reason Beijing Royal Fighters were able to scamper away with a reasonably respectful showing the last time around. Despite getting little assistance from his counterparts, he bombarded his way to 21 points to make him a must have pick.

Centre

Where Wang was the only shining light in attack, Tonglin Sun was the only ray of light in attack. His 8 rebounds were indicative of his expansive expertise when it comes to pulling off steals and deflections to make him our centre.

The opposition meanwhile will be presented by a name who has taken the league by a storm ever since his arrival. And Zhou Qi showed that he’s going to be one of the best names this season as well, shooting 26 points in only his first game to announce his arrival in the season.

Star Player

Those 26 points nicely went along with his 10 rebounds to see Qi be our star player while Jiang is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Zeng, Fan, Liu, Tang, Wang, Jiang, Sun, Qi

