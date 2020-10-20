The Miami Dolphins have exceeded their modest expectations so far in 2020. The assumption was that Ryan Fitzpatrick would begin the season as the team’s starting QB. After it became clear the playoffs weren’t in the cards, or Fitzpatrick just played terribly, first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa would take over. Instead, the Dolphins are 3-3, just a game behind Buffalo in the AFC East, and Ryan Fitzpatrick is seventh in the NFL in QBR and has more touchdown passes (10) than Drew Brees (9).

But that’s not stopping Tua Time.

After making a cameo appearance at the end of the Dolphins’ blowout win over the Jets on Sunday, reports surfaced Tuesday afternoon that Tagovailoa will take over the starting job in Week 8 after the Dolphins return from their Week 7 bye. That means Tua Time will officially begin at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 1, against the Los Angeles Rams.

The timing seems a little odd considering Miami has won its last two games by a total of 50 points, but it’s not shocking. Tagovailoa has always been the QB of the future since the moment he was drafted, and Miami has stuck to its process since undertaking this current rebuild. You can argue that it isn’t fair to Ryan Fitzpatrick, or that it’s questionable to turn to a rookie while you’re still in the race for a division title, but Miami clearly believes in Tua.

And after watching him closely the last few seasons at Alabama, I don’t blame them.

Elsewhere today:

OK, maybe you’ve heard there’s a World Series starting tonight.

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Dodgers vs Rays, 8:11 p.m. | TV: Fox

The Pick: Rays (+155): Spoiler alert for this World Series, but if we continue to see the Rays as this heavy an underdog on the moneyline throughout it, I’m going to be telling you to take the Rays nearly every day. It’s not because I think the Rays are going to win it all; it’s that, at this price, they don’t even have to win it all to be profitable for us. At +155, the Rays only need to win 39.2% of the time to be profitable. The Dodgers are overpriced here because the Dodgers are always overpriced.

Toss in the fact that these are the Big Market $200 Million Los Angeles Dodgers going against the little ol’ Tampa Bay Rays, and the price is skewed even more. But do not get it twisted. While the Dodgers are the best team in baseball, the Rays aren’t that far behind. They might not draw the same kind of attention, but they can match up with the Dodgers in the starting rotation and have the superior bullpen.

Key Trend: The Rays are 10-5 this season as an underdog

⚾ MLB

Dodgers vs Rays, 8:11 p.m | TV: Fox

The Pick: Over 7.5 (-105) — What? You thought I forgot about the open roof at Globe Life Field? Come on, you know me better than that by now. Seriously, though, while the open roof is playing a factor here, it’s not the only reason I’m taking the over. This total is a bit low, even with Clayton Kershaw on the mound. Now, if you’ve been subscribing to this letter since the start, you know how I feel about Kershaw, but even I have to admit he’s been shaky in the postseason. This year is no exception. Then there’s Tyler Glasnow for the Rays, who can be dominant but is also homer-prone.

Key Trend: The over is 11-6-1 at Globe Life Field when the roof is open.

⚽ MLS

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m | TV: FS1

The Pick: Under 2.5 (-140) — We’re going back to MLS for a little side action tonight, as this is a total we can exploit. On the one side, we have a Nashville team that isn’t prolific offensively, as it averages only 1.08 xG per match overall. It’s been solid defensively as well, allowing only 1.17 xG allowed per match. That number is even better when Nashville is at home (0.93 xG in seven matches.) Combine that with a Dallas team that has averaged only 1.42 xG in six road matches this season, and I have a difficult time seeing more than two goals scored in this match.

Key Trend: Only two of Nashville’s six home matches this season have featured more than two goals scored.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Your MVP or Captain

Mookie Betts — If you’ve only been watching the postseason, you might think Mookie Betts is simply an amazing fielder with a suspect bat, but I assure you, he’s an all-around superstar. And his matchup tonight against Tyler Glasnow works in his favor. He’s yet to hit a dinger in the playoffs, but I think we finally get one tonight. And, if you don’t believe me, check out the props section below.

Value

Hunter Renfroe — To be clear, I don’t think this is a fantastic matchup for Renfroe against Kershaw. As a former Padre, he’s faced Kershaw more than any other Ray, but he’s only hitting .136 against him. One of his three hits is a home run, however, and while he hasn’t had a lot of success when Renfroe does put the ball in play against Kershaw, he has an average exit velocity of 94 mph. So he hits him hard. There’s a chance he runs into one tonight.

Full lineup advice

⚾ World Series HR Props



