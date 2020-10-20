The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to do battle in the 2020 World Series, which will take place in a neutral site at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Here’s how to watch Game 1.

The Rays took down the Blue Jays (2-0), Yankees (3-2) and Astros (4-3) on their way here while the Dodgers beat the Brewers (2-0), Padres (3-0) and Braves (4-3). The Rays won Game 7 in the ALCS after losing three straight while the Dodgers won the last three games of the NLCS while facing elimination.

Here are the lineups for Game 1.

Rays

Yandy Diaz, 1B Brandon Lowe, 2B Randy Arozarena, DH Hunter Renfroe, RF Manuel Margot, LF Joey Wendle, 3B Willy Adames, SS Kevin Kiermaier, CF Mike Zunino, C

RHP Tyler Glasnow

The Rays are very matchup-heavy with platoons so there are some extra right-handed hitters in there against the southpaw, Clayton Kershaw. Lefty sticks Ji-Man Choi and Austin Meadows will likely pinch hit in the Diaz and Renfroe spots once a right-handed reliever is in the game.

Dodgers

Mookie Betts, RF Corey Seager, SS Justin Turner, 3B Max Muncy, 1B Will Smith, DH Cody Bellinger, 1B Chris Taylor, 2B Joc Pederson, LF Austin Barnes, C

LHP Clayton Kershaw

What might jump out to people is Barnes catching. He’s generally been catching Kershaw this season, taking nine of the 10 regular season starts and all three of his playoff starts. This left manager Dave Roberts with the decision at designated hitter and this time around he decided to keep regular catcher Will Smith’s bat in the lineup, which moves A.J. Pollock to the bench.