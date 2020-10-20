Christian Wood goes on Instagram Live to ask fans which team he should go to next season; implying that he is leaving Detroit.

The Detroit Pistons are a team that have been in no man’s land for quite a few years now. They traded away Andre Drummond from their roster before the trade deadline this past Feb, acquired an injury prone Blake Griffin on a massive contract, and still did not make a the Playoffs this season.

Also read: If the wig falls off, I won’t tell’: Warriors’ Steph Curry hilariously reacts to Ayesha Curry’s blonde look; trolls haters

The one sliver of hope Pistons fans have for the future of their team is the Christian Wood, who has shown glimpses of having star potential as a multifaceted big man who would be perfect for the modern era.

However, Wood may not be on the roster for long and this is because of what he reportedly said on his Instagram Live last night.

Christian Wood indicates he does not want to be on the Detroit Pistons next year.

In what seems like a late night mistake, Christian Wood reportedly took to his Instagram live last night to overtly ask his followers where they think he should go next season.

Christian Wood on his Instagram live today: “Where should I go next year? I need ideas.” Then ended his live stream. Sounds like someone on his way out of Detroit. — Sam (@CowNBA) October 19, 2020

There is no video evidence of this taking place but a hoard of Wood’s followers are claiming that it did in fact happen.

How did Christian Wood perform for the Pistons this season?

Even though he is merely 25 years old, Wood has been all over the league. He found his place in Detroit this season as he played 62 games for them, and even started 12 of those.

Also read: ‘Derrick Rose to Lakers very likely’: Pistons star tipped to join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in LA

Wood put up solid averages of 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in just 21 minutes of play.

He would be a great building block for the Detroit Pistons to surround their talent around but looking at what transpired on his live, does not seem like he will be on the Pistons roster for long.