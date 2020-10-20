Bradley Beal may make his move to the Golden State Warriors in the 2020-21 NBA season if he were to demand a trade from the Wizards.

With the NBA offseason well underway, the NBA trade rumor mill has been churning out some great stories regarding where certain star players may end up as the offseason starts to commence.

One of the biggest names that has been thrown around in potential trade packages to contending teams for next season has been the Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal.

Just recently Beal has been put in several trade scenarios placing him on the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with Anthony Davis and the reigning Finals MVP, LeBron James.

Also Read: Anthony Davis’ face looks like Kevin Durant’s initials’: Reddit user notes how Lakers star’s eyebrows resemble ‘KD’

Now, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggests a possible trade scenario that may let Bradley Beal end up on the Dubs roster next season.

Bradley Beal to the Warriors may become a reality

On Brian Windhorst’s recent podcast, The Hoop Collective, gave his viewers a trade scenario that would let Bradley Beal end up on the Warriors.

Windhorst said, “The trade is pretty simple. Andrew Wiggins is involved from a salary standpoint and then it would be the no. 2 pick in this year’s draft.”

He continued on by saying, “Golden State would be much better off if Bradley Beal says in the next month, ‘I don’t want to play in Washington anymore.’”

Also read: ‘Bradley Beal to the Lakers’: Wizard star’s wife reacts to suggestion of Beal joining LeBron James in LA

Brian does say that for this situation to take place, Bradley Beal would have to ask the Wizards for a trade away from the Wizards.

How would the Golden State Warriors fair if Beal ended up on their roster?

The Warriors already have the greatest shooting backcourt in the history of the NBA in Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, along with Swiss Army knife like Draymond Green.

Warriors have the best package for Bradley Beal but y’all don’t want to hear that. — Adam Waybright (@WaybrightAdam) October 15, 2020

Adding a 30 point per game scorer onto this roster would immediately catapult the Warriors from title contenders to perhaps, title favorites.