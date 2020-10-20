According to reports, Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera are set to square off against each other at UFC 255.

UFC is making an endeavor to solidify an already stacked up card of UFC 255. The event is scheduled to take place on November 21, 2020, and the feature bout of the fight night is the title match between Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and the new No.1 contender Alex Perez.

While it is confirmed that both the men’s and women’s Flyweight belts will be on the line, at the Apex Center, the promotion is targeting another huge match-up in the form of Jose Aldo Vs. Marlon Vera, for the same marquee event. According to sources, both the Bantamweights have given their verbal consent, and are ready to face each other at UFC 255.

Jose Aldo Vs. Marlon Vera: Who will be the Favorite?

With Jose Aldo making a valiant effort against Petr Yan at UFC 251, and Chito Vera prevailing against all odds over Sean ‘O Malley, at UFC 252, it is evident that both the fighters have Co-headlined a feature event of the year. Though in the potential clash, the Ecuadorian might come at the back of a victory, but Aldo is substantially more experienced, and would enter the arena to presumably sustain his UFC career, since he has suffered some tough losses in his recent outings in the Octagon.

The Brazilian is on a three-match losing streak, while on the other hand Vera is 6-1 in his last 7. Yet, Aldo might carry the favorite’s tag as he’s lately been contesting against some of the most formidable contenders.

Therefore, it would be a monumental task for Marlon Vera to get a win over the former Featherweight champion, who would leave no stone unturned this time. However if Vera succeeds, his stature will see a major elevation.

