Barcelona will look to get back to their winning ways when they start their 2020-21 Champions League today when they welcome Ferencvaros to Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Barcelona lost to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of last year’s Champions League and is hoping to get back to its winning ways after a couple of tough losses recently. Ferencvaros is making its first appearance in the group stages for the first time in 25 years.

We have four Champions League matches today, tune in and find everything you need to know to catch all the action below!

Barcelona vs. Ferencvaros

When: Tuesday, October 20

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: via CBS All Access (try it for free)

UEFA Champions League Starting Lineups

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Neto; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; Busquets, De Jong; Fati, Coutinho, Griezmann; Messi

Ferencvaros possible starting lineup:

Dibusz; Lovrencsics, Blazic, Botka, Heister; Kharatin, Somalia; Nguen, Siger, Zubkov; Uzuni

How to watch the Champions League this season

CBS All Access has complete Champions League coverage this year, you can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a week of CBS All Access for free.

Every match will be available on-demand shortly after the final whistle.

Champions League Odds and Betting Lines

UEFA Champions League odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Barcelona (-1429) vs. Ferencvaros (+3000)

Want some action on the UEFA Nations League? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.