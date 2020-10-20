Soccer Live stream and TV Broadcast: When and where to watch the Champions League encounters in the USA on Tuesday.

The Champions League is back, with the first round of the group stages set to kick-off tonight, the apex European competition has some exciting matches to offer on Tuesday.

Today is the day… The UEFA Champions League is BACK 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DNv5wkLhwp — Goal (@goal) October 20, 2020

There will be around matches on this day due to the shrinkage of the calendar after Coronavirus lockdown delayed the end of last season.

Manchester United, Juventus, Barcelona, PSG, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are going to make appearances, hence stocking the schedule.

Although, the prominent fixtures among all are Chelsea Vs Sevilla and Manchester United Vs PSG, which will be showcased at the same time.

Manchester United is set to approach their bitter opponents after a span of almost 20 months, but the Red Devils this time doesn’t have key additions, including their club captain Harry Maguire.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard’s side is better than last season and will have an interesting tie with the Europa League winners Sevilla.

Thus, a sensational night in Europe is expected to be delivered. The Sportsrush will tell where to watch all these matches at what time on Tuesday.

Soccer Live stream and TV Broadcast- Where and when to watch Champions League matches

CBS has acquired the rights of airing the Champions League matches from 2021 till 2023-24 season. They took over this summer after Turner Sports terminated its contract.

This season, CBS said it plans to air Champions League matches on both terrestrial television, via the CBS Sports Network, and CBS All Access.

Match timings