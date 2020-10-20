Shikhar Dhawan: The opening batsman from Delhi Capitals has scored consecutive centuries in Indian Premier League 2020.

During the 38th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals in Dubai, Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan’s red hot form has witnessed him scoring his second IPL century.

Coming on the back of his maiden IPL century against Chennai Super Kings in the last match, the 34-year old batsman couldn’t have play a better innings to follow the feat.

Having commenced the match with a four and a six off Glenn Maxwell, Dhawan continued his flurry of boundaries against the new ball. Opening the batting with Prithvi Shaw (7), Dhawan played a crucial role in Capitals posting 53/1 in the powerplay.

It was on the second delivery of the ninth over when Dhawan ran a single off Kings XI Punjab spinner Murugan Ashwin to complete his half-century. Despite Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer (14) getting out on the following delivery, the southpaw continued to find the boundaries especially against Punjab’s leg-spinner pair.

Having started IPL 2020 on a slow note, it is amazing how the senior batsman has become Capitals’ best batsman as of now. The highlight of Dhawan’s innings is undoubtedly the ease with which he finds boundaries with minimal risk.

It was on the fourth delivery of the penultimate over that Dhawan ran a couple of runs off Arshdeep Singh to become the first-ever player to register consecutive IPL centuries.

On a pitch where all other Capitals’ batsmen struggled to get going, Dhawan ended up scoring 106* (61) with the help of 12 fours and three sixes to propel his team to 164/5 in 20 overs.

