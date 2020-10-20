Shikhar Dhawan: The opening batsman from Delhi Capitals has scored consecutive centuries in Indian Premier League 2020.

During the 38th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals in Dubai, Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan’s red hot form has witnessed him scoring his second IPL century.

Coming on the back of his maiden IPL century against Chennai Super Kings in the last match, the 34-year old batsman couldn’t have play a better innings to follow the feat.

Having commenced the match with a four and a six off Glenn Maxwell, Dhawan continued his flurry of boundaries against the new ball. Opening the batting with Prithvi Shaw (7), Dhawan played a crucial role in Capitals posting 53/1 in the powerplay.

It was on the second delivery of the ninth over when Dhawan ran a single off Kings XI Punjab spinner Murugan Ashwin to complete his half-century. Despite Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer (14) getting out on the following delivery, the southpaw continued to find the boundaries especially against Punjab’s leg-spinner pair.

Having started IPL 2020 on a slow note, it is amazing how the senior batsman has become Capitals’ best batsman as of now. The highlight of Dhawan’s innings is undoubtedly the ease with which he finds boundaries with minimal risk.

It was on the fourth delivery of the penultimate over that Dhawan ran a couple of runs off Arshdeep Singh to become the first-ever player to register consecutive IPL centuries.

On a pitch where all other Capitals’ batsmen struggled to get going, Dhawan ended up scoring 106* (61) with the help of 12 fours and three sixes to propel his team to 164/5 in 20 overs.

Twitter reactions on Shikhar Dhawan:

When Dhawan can bat like this, why was he batting like that? #DCvsKXIP — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) October 20, 2020

#ShikharDhawan is proving many that he is still there #KXIPvDC — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) October 20, 2020

dhawan has just reimagined #IPL2020 as an ICC event #KXIPvDC — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 20, 2020

Gabbar: Kitne shatak the? Sardar: 2 back back,Wo bhi ipl mein…👏👏 @SDhawan25 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 20, 2020

You go Shikhar Dhawan. Historic batting, simply superb🤸🏿👀👀👀👀🔥🔥. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 20, 2020

Gabbar ke taap se tumhe ek hi aadmi bacha sakta hai. Ek hi aadmi. Khud Gabbar 🔥@SDhawan25 becomes the first player to score back-to-back 💯s in the @IPL 😎#KXIPvDC #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/t8Y2oPB0MU — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 20, 2020

First 12 seasons and half of this #IPL2020 , not a single ton for @SDhawan25 and now back to back 💯! What an achievement,Gabbar! #ShikharDhawan #KXIPvsDC — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 20, 2020

What a ton, Gabbar! To raise his game, tempo and become the first player to score tons in two IPL games in a row. Excellent batting, excellent to see a good white-ball player show intent and come good. Take a bow, @SDhawan25! — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 20, 2020

No IPL ton for 160 odd games… And then becomes first to hit back-to-back tons in the tournament. Reward for patience and hard work. @SDhawan25 🙌🏼 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 20, 2020

Kamaal kar diya befikar @SDhawan25 !! Dilli ka ladka fir chamka !! 🏏 top inning . Hope he keeps moving from strength to strength !! @DelhiCapitals — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) October 20, 2020

#ShikharDhawan aka #GabbarSingh in deadly form, back to back 💯’s for #DelhiCapitals in #IPL2020! It has never been done b4 in #IPL history! — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 20, 2020

