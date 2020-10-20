Throughout the 2020 season, one of the biggest storylines in Major League Baseball has been the Houston Astros and how they would respond following their sign-stealing scandal. The Astros ended up falling short of getting back to the Fall Classic, as they fell in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays.

During Tuesday’s installment of “Nothing Personal with David Samson,” Samson weighed in on the Astros’ legacy. He believes that the franchise should’ve won more than just one World Series title with their current core of players.

“The Astros won one World Series since their teardown. There was a thought that they’d be a dynasty,” Samson said. “There was a thought that they’d win back-to-back or two out of three titles. When they were in the World Series last year against the Nationals, win two out of three World Series and you’ve got yourself a dynasty. Get back to the World Series by winning Game 7 this year. You win two and that’s a dynasty.

“The enduring legacy of the Astros will be the following: they only won one World Series. I say only because they were built to win more, were expected to win more, and they almost won more. You combine that with the sign-stealing scandal and you’ve got yourself a team with one championship that seems tainted because it happened right during the height of sign-stealing.”

The Astros built the majority of their roster through the draft. Their core of Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and George Springer is still one of the most talented groups in baseball, but the team has ultimately only won one World Series.

Houston most likely isn’t breaking up their core anytime soon, but Samson believes that their only World Series title is tainted. If that one title is all that the Astros win, their legacy is going to be a story of what could’ve been.