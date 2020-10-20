The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage gets underway on Tuesday as we discover new faces and new clubs in the competition. We’re primed to get the best of both of those worlds when Rennes host Krasnodar at Roazhon Park in a battle of teams making their first Champions League appearance. In addition, the rest of the world will be introduced to 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who is the next big up-and-coming soccer star to come from France.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 30 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Roazhon Park — Rennes, France

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Rennes -124; Draw +260; Krasnodar +350 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

If keeping track of every match at the same time is your cup of tea, make sure you tune into "The Golazo Show," CBS Sports' live whip-around show on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. "The Golazo Show" will keep avid soccer fans in the loop by featuring every goal each matchday and featuring a rotation of analysts throughout the season, including Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, Alex Scott and Peter Schmeichel. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

Storylines

Rennes: They’re the 11th different French club to appear in the Champions League, and they’ll do so after finishing third in Ligue 1 last season and losing some key players, including goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (Chelsea, $26.4 million) and Raphinha (Leeds, $20.5 million). Outside of the youngster Camavinga, they’ll lean on Senegalese forward M’Baye Niang, who led the club with 15 goals in 36 matches across all competitions last season.

Krasnodar: Another debutant, Krasnodar finished third in the Russian Premier League before clawing their way into the group stage through the Play-off round by defeating Greek club PAOK 2-1 in both legs. This is a side that’ll lean on veterans like 28-year-old Swedish midfielder Viktor Claesson, 34-year-old Swedish forward Marcus Berg and 30-year-old French midfielder Remy Cabella to change the complexion of the match.

Prediction

One of these teams is bound to come away with a historic first win in club history during this tournament. Why not in the opening match? Niang nets a brace and Camavinga dazzles at home. Pick: Rennes 3, Krasnodar 1