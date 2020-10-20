Istanbul Basaksehir will make their 2020-21 Champions League group stage debut when they travel to Germany on Tuesday for Matchday 1. RB Leipzig will host the debutantes in a match between two Group H teams paired with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in what is being dubbed as the Group of Death.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Red Bull Arena — Leipzig, Germany

TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Leipzig -450; Draw +550; Istanbul Basaksehir +1200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

RB Leipzig: The German side features American talent Tyler Adams among its ranks ahead of this matchup. The USMNT midfielder, who is fit after working through a back injury, will likely be tasked with helping to generate playmaking while disrupting any counters Istanbul might create. The team is undefeated in its last four Bundesliga matches and has some players who are still carrying injuries like team captain Marcel Sabitzer. They should still roll out enough talent on Tuesday to walk away with a win.

Istanbul Basaksehir: The squad isn’t expected to advance out of this group stage, but fans of the Turkish side have reasons to be excited. The club was introduced in 1990 and then refounded in 2014. They are making their Champions League group match debut after having participated in in qualifying stages in prior years. The team is a two-time UEFA Europa League participant and reached the Round of 16 last season. Look for Bosnian winger Edin Visca, the clubs all-time top scorer, to play a factor in front of goal.

Prediction

Leipzig get their UCL campaign started with a win. Pick: Leipzig 2, Istanbul Basaksehir 0