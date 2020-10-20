The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays will play Game 1 of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday. The Dodgers swept the Brewers and the Padres in the NL Wild Card and NLDS, respectively. Los Angeles advanced to the World Series with a Game 7 win over the Braves in the NLCS. Meanwhile, the Rays beat the Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card round, got past the Yankees in five games in the NLDS and then won the pennant with a Game 7 win over the Astros in the ALCS.

The Rays will be competing in their first World Series since 2008. The Tampa franchise has never won a World Series in its 22-year long existence. The Dodgers are aiming for their first World Series title since 1988, however, the club is making their third Fall Classic in four years. L.A. lost to the Astros in 2017 and the Red Sox in 2018 before getting upset by the eventual champion Washington Nationals last season. Here’s how the AL champion Rays built their roster. And how the NL champion Dodgers built their roster.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas)

Odds: LAD -172; TB +157; O/U: 7.5

Pitchers: LHP Clayton Kershaw vs. RHP Tyler Glasnow

The Dodgers and Rays were the best teams in baseball during the regular season. Los Angeles finished with the best record (43-17) and run differential (+136) in the National League, while Tampa Bay notched an American League-best record of 40-20 and finished in a tie with the Chicago White Sox for the best run differential (+60). Both clubs also boast deep and talented pitching staffs.

As far as the pitching matchup goes for the series opener, it’ll be veteran southpaw Clayton Kershaw versus 27-year-old right-hander Tyler Glasnow. Kershaw will be pitching on a full, four days rest after he threw five innings and allowed four runs in the Dodgers’ NLCS Game 4 loss to the Braves.

Kershaw, 32, made World Series starts in 2017 and 2018. But, the Dodgers have lost each of his past three World Series starts. His only win came in Game 1 of the 2017 World Series against the Astros, when he threw seven, one-run (a solo home run) innings and struck out 11 batters. His 2020 playoff stats include a 3.32 ERA in three starts (19 innings) with 23 strikeouts and two walks.

Glasnow will get the ball in Game 1 after making four starts this postseason. Through 19 1/3 innings in the 2020 playoffs, Glasnow owns an ERA of 4.66 with 25 strikeouts and eight walks. Glasnow primarily relies on a big fastball that averages 98 mph and a curve.

Prediction

The Dodgers get a fantastic outing from Clayton Kershaw and break through the Rays bullpen to squeeze out the first win of the 2020 World Series. Let’s say Mookie Betts has another huge defensive play and Joc Pederson hits a clutch homer. 5-3, Dodgers.