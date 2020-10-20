Racing Point to use Mercedes W11’s rear end for the 2021 car, giving a possibility to stir another controversy in Formula 1.

If the current objections against Racing Point for allegedly using Mercedes’ brake ducts and chassis were not enough, they have now decided to use Mercedes rear end design for their 2021 car.

Meanwhile, some elements in a Formula 1 car are allowed to be copied, a new requirement for its brake ducts to be designed in house, which Racing Point was found to have breached by the FIA.

In a similar view, Racing Point is now gaining objection to further upgrade their chassis by implementing Mercedes W11’s rear end designs.

FIA holds no objection against Racing Point

Although, Racing Point technical director Andrew Green has claimed that the governing body has no objection with it, and the F1 team will go ahead with the changes.

“The rules allow us to do it,” he told Autosport. “We’re going ahead and doing it, we’ve cleared it with the FIA, and they have no problem with us doing it.”

“The rules as written allow the teams to bring their cars up to the 2020 specification, which I think is only fair.” he further said.

“Just because we elected to run 2019 suspension before COVID started shouldn’t be held against us. We should be allowed to bring our car up to the same specifications everyone else has got.

“To be clear, it’s an upgrade to a 2020 suspension, it’s not an upgrade to 2021. What we’re running now is 2019. So what they want to do is penalise us and keep us running two-year-old parts, rather than bringing it up to date.

“It’s not like we’re getting an advantage and bringing ’21 parts of the car. It’s only bringing it up to the same as they’ve got now.”