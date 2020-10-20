A massive Champions League showdown awaits on Tuesday as Manchester United visit the Parc de Princes to take on last season’s runners-up Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 1. Both teams are in Group H, joined by Istanbul Basaksehir and RB Leipzig, with these two being the early favorites to advance from the group stage despite RB Leipzig being a UCL semifinalist a season ago. As always, there are high expectations for United, but they’ve stumbled out of the gates in the Premier League with PSG the firm favorite to win this one.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Parc de Princes — Paris, France

TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: PSG -185; Draw +340; Man United +470 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSG: The French club has an extra day’s rest after playing in Ligue 1 action on Friday, and revenge will be on their minds. After that shock exit from the UCL knockout stage against Manchester United two seasons ago that produced that hilarious Neymar meme, they will want to pound the Red Devils and just might. This team is strong everywhere on the field and has so much speed that can cause United some trouble. Expect PSG to have their way and to really threaten early.

Man United: What a brutal international break for United as they hadn’t been able to respond to the 6-1 loss to Tottenham until last Saturday’s match at Newcastle. The Red Devils have been far from convincing this season and are hoping the addition of Edinson Cavani, who might not be available on Tuesday, can make the difference this season. Time will tell if he plays in this game against his former club, but United’s main issues are in defense. Against PSG, expect this backline to be torn apart by Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Prediction

The hosts start off on the right foot as United suffer another defeat early on in the season. Pick: PSG 3, Man United 0

