The Washington Football Team is in a bit of a transition period. It is working through the kinks with new head coach Ron Rivera, it doesn’t have a quarterback it is sold on moving forward with and it doesn’t even have an official team moniker. Back in July, Washington announced that it was retiring the “Redskins” name and logo following a “thorough review” which was conducted in part due to outside pressure from major sponsors, including FedEx. While not many expected Washington to find a new team name by the beginning of the 2020 regular season, you had to imagine that Washington’s football club would remain nameless for just a single season. However, a recent interview with Washington team president Jason Wright conducted by ABC7 WJLA’s Scott Abraham, Wright indicated that Washington may hold onto their name of the “Football Team” in 2021.

“I think next year is fast because of how the brand has to come together through uniforms, through approval processes through the league,” Wright said. “Next year is fast. There is a pretty good chance we will still be the Washington Football Team next season. We could get there quicker, it’s actually pretty hard to get there that quickly because of all the steps that need to happen.”

The franchise’s moniker has been a controversial topic for years with Native Americans petitioning the team to change it on multiple occasions. Dan Snyder, Washington’s longtime owner, had long been resistant to changing the name, telling USA Today in 2013 that he would “never change the name. It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.” Now that they have entered this transition period, Wright and Washington clearly want to take their time before officially rebranding.

“Everybody needs to take a deep breath,” Wright said. “It’s not coming tomorrow. It’s a business decision, we need to understand that market. More importantly, it’s important to engage the community and the fans. We’re also in the process of identifying the folks that should weigh in over time. We want this name and brand to represent the entire area, to represent the fan base, but to also attract new folks to this fan base. We want to grow this fan base as part of our new identity.”