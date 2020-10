Week 6 is in the books, and the 2020 NFL playoff picture is starting to take shape.

To determine which teams have the best chance of making the playoffs in 2020, we crunched the numbers from the most recent playoff models from two major outlets – ESPN’s FPI and Five Thirty Eight. Each team is ranked in order of their average projected chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Big winners: Titans, Cardinals, Eagles

The Titans made the biggest positive move of any team in Week 6, improving their playoff chances by 21.6% with an overtime win against the Texans. The Eagles, meanwhile, boosted their playoff odds with a loss in the pathetic NFC East.

Big losers: Rams, Bills, Browns

A Rams loss combined with a Cardinals win dropped LA’s playoff chances by nearly 20 percent in the tough NFC West, while the Bills are losing their hold on the AFC East with two consecutive losses.

32. Jets (0-6)

Playoff percentage: 0%

Change from last week: DOWN 0.25%

Next game: vs. Bills

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

31. Jaguars (1-5)

Playoff percentage: 0.3%

Change from last week: DOWN 0.1%

Next game: at Chargers

© Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

30. Bengals (1-4)

Playoff percentage: 1.65%

Change from last week: DOWN 1.05%

Next game: vs. Browns

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

29. Falcons (1-5)

Playoff percentage: 2.45%

Change from last week: UP 1.1%

Next game: vs. Lions

© Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

28. Texans (1-5)

Playoff percentage: 4.05%

Change from last week: DOWN 3.55%

Next game: vs. Packers

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

27. Chargers (1-4)

Playoff percentage: 5.45%

Change from last week: DOWN 0.2%

Next game: vs. Jaguars

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

26. Vikings (1-5)

Playoff percentage: 5.5%

Change from last week: DOWN 12.5%

Next game: BYE

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

25. Giants (1-5)

Playoff percentage: 6.8%

Change from last week: UP 3.3%

Next game: at Eagles

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

24. Lions (2-3)

Playoff percentage: 9.8%

Change from last week: UP 2.15%

Next game: at Falcons

© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

23. Broncos (2-3)

Playoff percentage: 14.2%

Change from last week: UP 7.35%

Next game: vs. Chiefs

© Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

22. Washington (1-5)

Playoff percentage: 14.9%

Change from last week: DOWN 2.1%

Next game: vs. Cowboys

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

21. Panthers (3-3)

Playoff percentage: 16.95%

Change from last week: DOWN 16.8%

Next game: at Saints

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

20. Cowboys (2-4)

Playoff percentage: 26.4%

Change from last week: DOWN 14.65%

Next game: at Washington

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

19. Dolphins (3-3)

Playoff percentage: 27.55%

Change from last week: UP 10.5%

Next game: BYE

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

18. Patriots (2-3)

Playoff percentage: 39.0%

Change from last week: DOWN 12.4%

Next game: vs. 49ers

© Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

17. 49ers (2-3)

Playoff percentage: 41.05%

Change from last week: UP 17.4%

Next game: at Patriots

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

16. Colts (4-2)

Playoff percentage: 48.0%

Change from last week: DOWN 0.9%

Next game: BYE

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

15. Raiders (3-2)

Playoff percentage: 49.55%

Change from last week: DOWN 2.1%

Next game: vs. Buccaneers

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

14. Eagles (1-3-1)

Playoff percentage: 53.05%

Change from last week: UP 12.2%

Next game: vs. Giants

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

13. Cardinals (4-2)

Playoff percentage: 53.25%

Change from last week: UP 20.05%

Next game: vs. Seahawks

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

12. Browns (4-2)

Playoff percentage: 58.75%

Change from last week: DOWN 15.95%

Next game: at Bengals

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

11. Rams (4-2)

Playoff percentage: 63.7%

Change from last week: DOWN 19.85%

Next game: vs. Bears

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

10. Saints (3-2)

Playoff percentage: 65.25%

Change from last week: DOWN 7.1%

Next game: vs. Panthers

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

9. Bills (4-2)

Playoff percentage: 69.7%

Change from last week: DOWN 18.35%

Next game: at Jets

© Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

8. Bears (5-1)

Playoff percentage: 78.8%

Change from last week: UP 14.9%

Next game: at Rams

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

7. Buccaneers (4-2)

Playoff percentage: 84.3%

Change from last week: UP 16.05%

Next game: at Raiders

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

6. Packers (4-1)

Playoff percentage: 85.25%

Change from last week: DOWN 10.55%

Next game: at Texans

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5. Titans (5-0)

Playoff percentage: 93.2%

Change from last week: UP 21.6%

Next game: vs. Steelers

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

4. Seahawks (5-0)

Playoff percentage: 94.05%

Change from last week: DOWN 2%

Next game: at Cardinals

© ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post

3. Steelers (5-0)

Playoff percentage: 94.4%

Change from last week: UP 10.75%

Next game: at Titans

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2. Ravens (5-1)

Playoff percentage: 95.1%

Change from last week: UP 2.3%

Next game: BYE

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

1. Chiefs (5-1)

Playoff percentage: 98.25%

Change from last week: UP 1.95%

Next game: at Broncos

© Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports