USATSI



The New England Patriots spent the last few weeks dealing with players testing positive for COVID, canceled practices and a postponed game. Their ugly performance against the Denver Broncos was telling of the time spent apart. The 18-12 loss puts the Pats at 2-3 and in unfamiliar territory in third place in their division, but the offense’s new leader is telling fans not to overreact.

Quarterback Cam Newton made his first start since testing positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2, going 17 of 25 for 157 yards and throwing two picks.

Despite the mishaps, Newton told WEEI:

“There’s no need to press the panic button. There’s no need to start reinventing the wheel. We have the answers in that locker room.”

No. 1 hadn’t played since Week 3 and the team only held two practices in over two weeks, which Cam says is a major part of the problem.

“I just have to be better, and I can’t stress that enough moving forward. The anticipation was off, I think that was the biggest discrepancy in not having practice,” he said. “Usually in most times, you can throw it way before the receiver is looking for it, and be on the money with it. But not having practice for as long as I [haven’t] had practice, it just showed.”

The team captain is not interested in calling out others for their specific mistakes, saying he takes responsibility for the missteps on his part.

“I want to make that perfectly clear. I have to play better football for the New England Patriots, and I will. I heard a person say once, ‘I don’t point fingers, I point thumbs.’ I take full responsibility of where we are as an offense,” Newton said.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and former backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday.