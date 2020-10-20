NSH Vs DAL Fantasy Team Prediction, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Interconference test sees Nashville and Dallas fight it out for crucial points.

They might find themselves in different conferences in MLS 2020-21 but Nashville and Dallas have endured campaigns which are spitting images of each other. Either side has gone onto rely on its backline to salvage results for them with either team being relatively well versed in defence to let in the 17 goals apiece.

What has seen Dallas slightly emerge as better opponents as compared to Nashville is their repertoire of attacking names. Scoring on five occasions more than their opponents, Dallas find themselves in 6th place in the Western Conference with the side wrenching out of its four match winless spree the last time around.

And just like their competitors of the day, Nashville themselves snapped their run of four ties without a win the last time they took to the middle. The 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo saw the club breach the much yearned for playoff spots, a position the side will be looking to further hammer down upon when it takes to the middle today.

Probable Winner

Emulating each other every step of the way, today’s clash between twins is going to be determined by the barest of margins. We see this one just about swinging in Dallas’ favour by the one goal courtesy of an attack capable of scoring at crucial junctures.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Badji, Jimmy and David are once again the same names ruled out for Nashville with their injury issues.

Santiago, Paxton and Matt are all set to miss out of action with injuries while Michael is suspended for the encounter.

Nashville

Joe Willis, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, Alistair Johnston, Dax McCarty, Brian Anunga, Matt LaGrassa, Derrick Jones, Alan Winn, Hany Mukhtar

Dallas

Jesse Gonzalez, Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler, Marquinhos Pedroso, Carlos Gruezo, Victor Ulloa, Roland Lamah, Maxi Urruti, Michael Barrios

Match Details

MLS 2020-21

Match: Nashville Vs Dallas

Date And Time: 21st October, Wednesday- 6:00am IST

Venue: Stadium, Nashville

Top Goal Scorer

Nashville

Mukhtar: 3 Goals, 2 Assists

Dallas

Bygone Encounter

Houston Dynamo Vs Nashville: 1-3

Sporting Kansas City Vs Dallas: 0-1

NSH Vs DAL Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Nashville’s Joe Willis will retain his place in our side as the goal-keeper for today’s contest. The player has managed to give his side much needed semblance in goal, a safe pair of hands who has been a calming presence at the back for the side.

Defenders

With both the sides being extremely astute defensively, this one can easily halt in a 0-0 draw. However, despite both the sides letting in the 17 goals apiece, its Dallas who stand a better chance of pulling off a cleansheet today.

Its down to Nashville’s attack, a side which has massively struggled to carve out lethal and ominous attacking plays. It’s a narrative which sees us subject ourselves to a trio from the visiting team, one made up of two goal man Reto Ziegler, Ryan Hollingshead and Bryan Reynolds.

Elsewhere, Nashville will see two goal man, Walker Zimmerman be nailed down into our setup.

Midfielders

In a side which has had to scrounge its way through to every goal it has managed to come up with, Hany Mukhtar has been a much needed source of solace. He’s scored three and assisted two for his side, a player who has contributed to over 30% of his side’s goals.

Dax McCarty has created the two goals for the side to see him wrap up our duo from the home side. Dallas meanwhile see us make their main architect of goals with the two goals, Bryan Acosta the first pick from the side.

Tanner Tessmann and Andres Ricaurte join up with him, a partnership which makes for a seamless blend of attack and defence.

Strikers

Top scoring for Dallas, striker Franco Jara was always going to be hammered down in our team fork the day.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Jara’s five goals see him be our captain for the affair while Mukhtar is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Willis, Walker, Reynolds, Ziegler, Ryan, Dax, Ricaurte, Acosta, Mukhtar, Tessmann, Jara

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.