The 2020 NFL season is rolling right along, and we now find ourselves in Week 7. Week 6 provided several entertaining matchups, as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were dominated by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Atlanta Falcons registered their first victory over the Minnesota Vikings after firing Dan Quinn and even Tua Tagovailoa got some playing time against the New York Jets since Adam Gase doesn’t appear to have much interest in competing to win games.

Last Friday, we took a look at the lookahead lines for Week 7, which William Hill Sportsbook had available for anyone paying attention beyond the current week. Now that we have entered this new week, we have seen more line movement. Below, we’ll take a look at the biggest movers of the week from the lookahead numbers and examine why the line has moved and whether there’s value in fading said move. But first, here’s the current spread, the line that re-opened on Sunday evening and the lookahead number for every matchup.

Week 7 line snapshot

NYG at PHI PHI -3.5 PHI -6.5 PHI -6.5 BUF at NYJ BUF -12.5 BUF -10.5 BUF -10 DET at ATL ATL -3 ATL -3 ATL -1 PIT at TEN PIT -1.5 PIT -1.5 TEN -1.5 CLE at CIN CLE -3 CLE -3.5 CLE -4.5 DAL at WAS DAL -3 DAL -3 DAL -3 GB at HOU GB -3.5 GB -3 GB -3 CAR at NO NO -7.5 NO -7.5 NO -6.5 SEA at AZ SEA -3.5 SEA -3 SEA -3.5 SF at NE NE -2.5 NE -4.5 NE -5.5 KC at DEN KC -9.5 KC -9 KC -9.5 JAX at LAC LAC -8 LAC -8 LAC -7 TB at LV TB -2.5 TB -3 TB -2 CHI at LAR LAR -5.5 LAR -6.5 LAR -7

Current: PHI -3.5 | Reopen: PHI -6.5 | Lookahead: PHI -6.5

Why it moved: The Eagles actually gave the Ravens a game on Sunday, but ultimately fell, 30-28. Carson Wentz and Co. have registered just one victory this year — which was against a banged-up 49ers team in Week 4. As for the Giants, they got into the win column for the first time this season with a 20-19 win over Washington. It’s actually not very clear why this line moved in the Giants’ favor, but my best guess is because of the injuries Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz suffered, which should knock both out for at least this week.

Fade the move? I think I will find myself fading the line move. If this line has been dropping, maybe it will continue to drop. Wait a few days and see if you can grab it at PHI -2 or so.

Current: PIT -1.5 | Reopen: PIT -1.5 | Lookahead: TEN -1.5

Why it moved: Both teams are 5-0, but the Steelers’ 38-7 win over the Browns was clearly more impressive than the Titans’ overtime win against the Texans. The Titans became the first team in NFL history to have a 350-yard passer (Ryan Tannehill) and a 200-yard rusher (Derrick Henry) in the same game. This should be a close matchup on Sunday, but considering the fact that the Titans just lost star left tackle Taylor Lewan for the season, I think you have to give the edge to the Steelers here because of their tenacious defensive front.

Fade the move? This game probably won’t be one of my “locks of the week,” but I am now leaning toward the Steelers. Because of the Titans and their COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, Pittsburgh was forced to take an early bye in Week 4 and the Steelers could come out on Sunday mad and ready to make a statement.

Current: NE -2.5 | Reopen: NE -4.5 | Lookahead: NE -5.5

Why it moved: San Francisco had a great weekend while New England had a nightmare of a weekend. The 49ers registered a 24-16 upset victory over the Rams while the Patriots lost to the Broncos, 18-12, despite being double-digit favorites! Is it possible we were too quick to praise Cam Newton and the 2-3 Patriots?

Fade the move? The Patriots’ performance on Sunday certainly scared me since Drew Lock and the Broncos didn’t perform well. So I’m leaning towards SF +2.5.